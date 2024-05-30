Avolta AG
Avolta, the leading global travel experience player, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new Duty-free operation in downtown Hong Kong, following its successful bid for the Hong Kong-Macau Ferry Terminal concession late last year. Located in the departures and arrivals halls respectively, the two new stores offer a diverse range of Duty-free categories including liquor, tobacco, and food with local favourites and premium international brands, expanding the company's presence in one of the most popular tourist destinations of Greater China.
Both a ferry terminal and heliport, the Hong Kong-Macau Ferry Terminal provides popular ferry services to Macau and cities in southern China. Strategically positioned in Sheung Wan, immediately to the west of Hong Kong's main business district on the north shore of Hong Kong Island, the terminal forms part of the Shun Tak Centre, a commercial and transport hub attracting around seven million passengers each year.
