Neurocentria Inc.: New Research Study Reveals Critical Role of Magnesium in Regulating Brain Synapses and Cognition

High Levels of Intracellular Magnesium Promote a Large Number of Weak Synaptic Configurations, Optimal for Encoding New Information and Learning

WALNUT CREEK, CA. / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / Neurocentria Inc., a privately held late-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies for Alzheimer's disease, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and other neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric disorders, has published a novel research paper identifying magnesium's key role in synaptic and cognition regulation.

Magnesium, an essential mineral, plays a vital role in brain function and cognitive health, according to groundbreaking research published in Nature Communications. The study, conducted by neuroscientists from Neurocentria and Tsinghua University, provides novel insights into how magnesium levels in the brain control the organization and strength of synaptic connections between neurons.

The findings show that high levels of intracellular magnesium promote a large number of weak synaptic configurations optimal for encoding new information and learning. Conversely, low magnesium levels lead to fewer but stronger synaptic configurations better suited for memory storage. Notably, aging brains tend to have synapses organized in this low-magnesium, strong-synaptic configuration, impairing the ability to learn and form new memories.

"Our study not only deepens the understanding of magnesium's critical roles in normal brain function but also bolsters our belief that intracellular magnesium could be a revolutionary new drug target for treating neurological disorders," said Dr. Guosong Liu, Neurocentria's co-founder and CEO.

Previous research highlighted magnesium's importance for brain function - specifically, cognition and emotional regulation. Half the world's population has a magnesium deficiency, which worsens with age. Maintaining normal or elevated brain magnesium levels may significantly slow age-related cognitive decline and potentially prevent or treat diseases impacting cognitive function.

Neurocentria is developing NRCT-101SR, designed to promote magnesium delivery into the brain's synaptic terminals. NRCT-101SR has been shown to improve learning and memory and emotional regulation in multiple clinical trials conducted in older adults with mild cognitive impairment, Alzheimer's disease and other neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders.

"We are currently conducting multiple late-stage clinical trials to test the benefits of elevating brain magnesium for treating ADHD, depression, and other conditions," added Dr. Liu.

About Neurocentria

Neurocentria is a late-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing novel treatments for neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric disorders, including Alzheimer's disease, ADHD, and depression. Since 2004, Neurocentria's team has been innovating breakthrough therapies to address the pathophysiology of these disorders, prevent their progression or even reverse their course, reduce symptoms and improve performance and quality of life for those in need.

