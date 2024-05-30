EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
CPI Property Group
Press Release - Corporate News Luxembourg, 30 May 2024
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders
The annual general meeting (the "AGM") and the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the shareholders of CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company") were held today in Luxembourg. At both meetings, approximately 89.99 % of the voting rights were present or presented.
