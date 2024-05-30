DePaul Driehaus College of Business and Discovery Senior Living Launch New National Leadership Development Program

DePaul University's Driehaus College of Business and Discovery Senior Living launch a new leadership development program for 200 company leaders across the country.

BONITA SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery") is excited to announce they have launched a new leadership development program in partnership with the Executive Education Program at DePaul University's Driehaus College of Business to accelerate leadership capabilities.

The leadership development program is customized to the needs of Discovery Senior Living, the fifth largest senior living operator, and one of the fastest growing with locations across the United States. As an investment in nearly 200 of Discovery's leaders from across the company, this yearlong, virtual and online certificate program equips participants to become informed, impactful leaders. Four dynamic, synchronous workshops cover the fundamentals of leadership.

"In our first workshop, we focus on cultivating self-awareness and action planning," said Bob Rubin, Associate Dean of Graduate and Executive Education at Driehaus. "That workshop is led by Professor of Management and Entrepreneurship Erich Dierdorff, an award-winning teacher and leading human resources and organizational behavior researcher. It will help participants identify key leadership capabilities to strengthen and establish accountability mechanisms," said Rubin. "This session sets the groundwork for their leadership growth journey."

The remaining three sessions focus on how to recruit and retain a diverse workforce; how to foster excellence; and how to drive organizational change from the mid-level. Asynchronous, experiential exercises complement the workshops, allowing participants to thoroughly integrate their newly honed leadership skills into their work. Participants who engage in all four sessions will receive a certificate from DePaul University.

"Our executive education programs are designed to propel professionals' development through targeted learning opportunities," said Rubin. "We prioritize customization, tailoring our programs to align with each organization's specific learning and development objectives."

"We recognize that strong, capable, and engaged leaders are at the heart of attracting and retaining the very best talent in the industry," said Bill Sciortino, Chief Operating Officer at Discovery Senior Living. "Our investment in our leaders and partnership with DePaul is just one of many strategies towards our continued focus on building a world-class learning organization."

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery At Home. With three decades of experience, the award-winning management team has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States. By leveraging its innovative "Experiential Living" philosophy across a growing portfolio in excess of 300 communities and over 30,000 homes in nearly 40 states, Discovery Senior Living is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and lifestyle customization and, today, ranks among the 5 largest U.S. senior living operators.

About DePaul University

DePaul University's Driehaus College of Business, founded in 1912, was among the first 10 business colleges in the United States. Among a select group of business schools worldwide to be accredited by the AACSB, Driehaus has a proud history of nurturing socially responsible leaders and equipping students to make an immediate and tangible impact in the workplace. DePaul Executive Education builds on this tradition by crafting transformative educational programs that are customized to the needs and goals of each of its clients. The program's expert faculty bring both research acumen and real-world experience to the table, along with expertise in delivering impactful education across a wide range of modalities. The program's partners include McDonald's, Wintrust, Walgreens, and Byline Bank. Learn more about DePaul Executive Education here: https://business.depaul.edu/executive-education

