LPI, Inc.: Introducing the Dr. Wellness Cold Series: Setting 'The Cold Standard' in Cold Plunge Spas

A new line of cold water and contrast therapy spas, made in the USA.

JOHNSON CITY, TN / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / Dr. WellnessTM, the reputable hot tub brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation: the Dr. WellnessTM Cold Series cold plunge spas. Designed to revolutionize the cold plunging experience, the CS0, CS1, CS6, and CS8 represent a new standard of excellence in the industry.

Warm and Cold Water Benefits

Our dual temperature contrast therapy spas simultaneously heat to 104ºF and cool to 37ºF, side by side.

Cold plunging has long been recognized for its numerous health benefits, from improved circulation and reduced inflammation to rapid recovery and mood regulation. Dr. WellnessTM is committed to maximizing these positive outcomes through innovative design, patented technology, and meticulous attention to detail.

Key benefits of the Dr. WellnessTM Cold Series cold plunge tubs include:

- Arctic Blast Technology: Unique underwater therapy jets deliver deep muscle relief at near-freezing temperatures, ensuring a therapeutic experience beyond the surface.

- Smart Temperature Control: Customizable temperature settings ranging from 37-104ºF allow users to tailor their experience to their preferences and wellness goals.

- Contrast Therapy: The innovative CS6 and CS8 combine the benefits of a hot tub and a cold plunge side-by-side in one single machine, helping you reach your wellness goals faster through stress-free contrast therapy.

- Supercharged Cooling: Full-horsepower chiller ensures rapid cooling to 37°F, maximizing the effectiveness of cold water therapy without the need to add ice.

- Crystal Clear Quality: Extra-large filters and ozone water filtration system ensure clean and pure water with minimal maintenance.

- Made in the USA: Commitment to quality and craftsmanship demonstrated by utilizing premium materials and innovative engineering to ensure superior performance and longevity.

"We believe that everyone deserves access to the transformative benefits of cold-water immersion," said CEO David Hatley. "With the Dr. WellnessTM Cold Series, we're making that vision a reality by offering an affordable, high-quality solution that sets 'The Cold Standard' in the industry."

For more information about the Dr. WellnessTM Cold Series cold plunge spas, visit www.coldwaterspas.com or contact support@drwellness.com.

About Dr. WellnessTM:

Dr. WellnessTM is a leading provider of innovative wellness solutions, specializing in hot tubs, swim spas, and now, cold plunge spas. With a commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction, Dr. WellnessTM is dedicated to helping individuals achieve their health and wellness goals through innovative and accessible products. Each product is proudly made in Eastern Tennessee and shipped directly to the customer, ensuring low prices.

Contact Information

Hope Lewis

Marketing Manager

hlewis@lpiinc.com

603-455-5375

Todd Garritano

VP of Marketing and Media Relations

tgarritano@lpiinc.com

513-417-7881

Related Images

Warm and Cold Water Benefits

Our dual temperature contrast therapy spas simultaneously heat to 104ºF and cool to 37ºF, side by side. The Cold Standard

Woman enjoying the physical and mental benefits of cold water therapy.

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/952002468

SOURCE: Dr. Wellness Cold Series

View the original press release on newswire.com.