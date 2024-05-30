Pearl Certification Announced as Charter Partner in EPA's Clean Energy Future Initiative

Partnership will help amplify impact and reach of key residential energy efficiency initiative.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / Pearl Certification is thrilled to announce its recognition as a charter partner in the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Clean Energy Future initiative, specifically through the ENERGY STAR? Home Upgrade (ESHU) program. This collaboration underscores Pearl Certification's commitment to advancing energy efficiency and supporting sustainable home upgrades.

About ENERGY STAR Home Upgrade (ESHU)

The ESHU program is a pivotal component of the EPA's Clean Energy Future initiative, which promotes a set of six high-impact, energy-efficient home improvements: heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, insulation, air sealing, smart thermostats, and high-efficiency HVAC systems. These upgrades are designed to work together to maximize energy savings, enhance home comfort, and reduce environmental impact.

Pearl Certification's Role in ESHU

As a charter partner, Pearl Certification will play a key role in amplifying the reach and impact of the ESHU program. A Public Benefits Corporation, Pearl has a mission to transform the U.S. real estate market into one that drives demand for and rewards energy efficiency upgrades.

Through a suite of digital tools, including the Pearl Certification Report, Pearl helps homeowners plan and prioritize home performance improvements based on their goals, connects them with local, vetted contractors whose work is certified by Pearl, and helps them find rebates and tax credits. To reward homeowners and drive continued demand for energy-efficient home features, Pearl's Certification Report captures the value those improvements add to the home in documentation for appraisers, lenders, and buyers. Appraisal studies show that homes with Pearl Certification sell for 3.5%-5% more than uncertified homes when marketed properly.

Pearl has integrated ENERGY STAR standards into its own certification rubric and product design from the beginning. Pearl can certify any of the six ESHU home upgrades for quality and energy efficiency. Pearl's Green Door homeowner app also recommends ENERGY STAR-certified equipment to help homeowners meet their performance goals.

"We are excited to be a charter partner in the EPA's Clean Energy Future initiative," said Cynthia Adams, CEO of Pearl Certification. "Our partnership with ENERGY STAR Home Upgrade reflects our shared commitment to fostering sustainable, energy-efficient homes. By certifying the six essential upgrades of ESHU, we empower homeowners to make informed decisions that benefit their wallets and the environment."

To improve accessibility to these improvements, Pearl also provides savings tools that help contractors serve up savings to their customers, including Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) rebates and tax credits. Contractors can leverage IncentivesHub, a first-of-its-kind embeddable savings tool that lives directly on their sites to help homeowners find rebates and tax credits. The Green Door app also features a rebate finder to help streamline the process of finding and applying for financial incentives.

"This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to promote energy efficiency," said Pearl Certification President and Co-founder Robin LeBaron. "We are proud to support ESHU by providing contractors and homeowners the critical resources and education to ensure these critical upgrades are accessible and impactful."

Educational Initiatives and Outreach

In addition to certifying ESHU upgrades, Pearl Certification is committed to educating contractors and homeowners about the benefits and processes involved. Pearl already delivers education on energy efficiency, including the benefits of ENERGY STAR, through blog articles, social media channels, and newsletters, and will continue to publish content that spreads awareness and understanding of ENERGY STAR standards and the ESHU program in particular.

For more information about Pearl Certification and its role in the ENERGY STAR Home Upgrade program, please visit https://pearlcertification.com/energy-star-home-upgrade.

About Pearl Certification:

Pearl Certification is the gold standard in high-performing home certifications, bringing visibility to the valuable features that make them healthy, safe, comfortable, and energy- and water-efficient. Pearl is the only national sponsor of the U.S. Department of Energy's Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® program and partners with the National Association of REALTORS® Green REsource Council. Pearl has certified over 200,000 homes in 49 states and Washington, D.C. On average, Pearl Certified homes sell for 5% more than comparable homes, according to independent appraiser studies. www.pearlcertification.com

