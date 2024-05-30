Net Savings Link Inc: NSAV Surpasses 4 Million Users on NSAVx.com CEX Exchange and Announces Latest User Metrics and Token Listings

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC PINK:NSAV), a leading Web3, cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced today the latest user and token numbers for its NSAVx https://nsavx.com/ Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (CEX).

Key Highlights:

• User Growth: As of May 30, 2024, NSAVx.com boasts a customer base of 4,221,142 users. The demographic distribution includes customers from the USA, Asia, EU, Latin America, and the Baltic regions.

• Token Listings: The total number of token listings for May 2024 has increased from 124 to 189, featuring popular meme coins such as PEPE and BOME.

• Marketing Success: The company's impressive growth is attributed to a joint marketing campaign with MyAirDropAlert.com https://www.myairdropalert.com/ and a newly launched direct marketing campaign targeting active MetaMask wallet holders.

• Customer Retention: NSAV maintains a 92% customer retention rate, with active daily users exceeding 500,000. An "Active Daily User" is defined as a customer making more than two trades per day.

Onramp/Offramp Feature Update:

The Onramp/Offramp feature will go live for NSAVx.com customers on June 3, 2024. Supported fiat currencies include USD, GBP, EUR, AED, AUD, BRL, CAD, TRY, HKD, and MXN, broadening access for international users.

Credit Card Purchases:

On May 27, 2024, the first of two international credit card merchants approved NSAVx.com to facilitate crypto purchases via credit and debit cards. NSAVx.com will manage client interactions while the merchants handle chargeback liabilities. The service launch is expected in the second week of June.

NSAV released the following statement, "We are incredibly honored to have such a vast number of consumers in the Web3 space trust NSAVx.com with their crypto trading. With the addition of our new exchange listings, KYC/AML compliance tools, and our onramp/offramp features, we aim to sustain and accelerate the remarkable growth we have experienced."

About Net Savings Link, Inc.: NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. The Company drives innovation in the digital currency space by developing advanced blockchain technologies, digital assets, and market solutions that bridge the gap between traditional business frameworks and the future of decentralized technology. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

