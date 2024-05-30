Enbridge: Path to Workforce Re-Entry Creates a 'Win-Win-Win'

Enbridge pilot program helps enable gradual return to work following a prolonged career pause

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / Re-entering the workforce after an extended absence can often be difficult. The longer you're out, the more challenging it can be to get back in.

"It was just after COVID and I was applying for jobs in the petroleum quality field, where I had come from," says Darcey Kateryniuk, a senior analyst in Enbridge's Liquids Pipelines group, who re-entered the workforce after spending 10 years raising three children.

"I kept getting interviews, but not offers. No one said it, but it always felt that the barrier was that I hadn't worked in the industry for a long time. It felt like I was getting passed over for those with more recent experience."

Kateryniuk and Eva Tam are two of four women who found a way back into the workforce, thanks to a career re-entry pilot program in Enbridge's Liquids Pipelines group. The program, which kicked off in 2023 to support diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts, is designed as a part-time, temporary opportunity to enable a gradual return to a working environment following a prolonged career pause.

"What's fantastic about this program is that there is no downside. From a business perspective, Enbridge gets to tap into an overlooked demographic of talented professionals. People leaders get time to evaluate new employees. Teams get a new colleague who is willing and able to help support work," says Stephanie Raill, a DEI projects lead with Enbridge.

"And for candidates, this structured return process"-part-time for a minimum of nine months-"gives them time to get back into a routine, helps build their confidence and, most importantly, gives them recent work experience that they can now put on their resume. It's a win-win-win."

Tam, a senior analyst in accounting with Enbridge, had stepped away to help raise two sons.

"Coming back to work was like finding myself and having a piece of my own life back," she says. "It's powerful and self-affirming. I know I'm a big influence in my kids' lives, but it was important to remember that I can still contribute to society as well."

This Enbridge career re-entry pilot program, notes Raill, boosts diversity in thinking and perspective, while also helping to eliminate the stigma often associated with career breaks.

"Enbridge is looking for good people, and I don't think good people should be discounted because they took gaps in their career," remarks Tam. "This is a wonderful program and I'm excited to see more people to get the opportunity to return to work."





