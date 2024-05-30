The company announces the launch of a new product dedicated to the orchestration and automated management of IT processes.

EasyVista, a global SaaS provider of software products for comprehensive IT service management, IT monitoring, and remote support, today announced its new product, EV Orchestrate. This product is dedicated to the orchestration and automated management of manual I&O tasks and is an integral part of the EasyVista technology suite, the EV Platform.

EV Orchestrate enables organizations of any size and sector to build workflows quickly and easily through an intuitive low code designer, allowing the automation of complex processes and manual tasks, drastically shortening time-to-market and significantly improving operational efficiency by automating and standardizing processes and I&O tasks, minimizing the impact of service disruptions.

Michael Cohen, Chief Technology Officer of EasyVista, stated: "EV Orchestrate is a fundamental milestone along the technological development path that is defining the EV Platform as one of the benchmark tools for unifying IT support and operations teams by democratizing their view. EV Orchestrate seamlessly integrates with the EasyVista Platform to elevate IT Service Management and Infrastructure Monitoring, ensuring a unified, user-centric experience that propels your organization's IT maturity forward."

EV Orchestrate with its native integration with EV Platform enables the fast, easy, and quick automation of most common I&O manual tasks freeing up precious resources to support the natural evolution of any IT department towards full maturity.

As part of the EV platform, and through the native integrations with EV Service Manager, EV Observe, and EV Reach, it enables the complete and automatic pro-active incident management cycle.

Thanks to the numerous ready-to-use connectors, pre-built workflows, and a complete set of APIs. EV Orchestrate is naturally designed to be effectively used even in non-IT areas, supporting cross-departmental use cases such as procurement or human resources management.

The EV Orchestrate announcement follows shortly the release of the latest product innovations introduced with the 2024.1 release, which included the advanced artificial intelligence features of EV Pepper AI and another product, EV Discovery, capable of offering complete detection and management of IT assets, mapping interdependencies and functional relationships in full integration with the other products of the EV Platform.

About EasyVista

EasyVista is a leading IT software provider of end-to-end IT solutions including service management, remote support, IT monitoring, and self-healing technologies. EasyVista makes it easy for companies to embrace a customer-focused, proactive, and predictive approach to their IT service, support, and IT operations. Today, EasyVista helps over 3,000+ companies around the world to accelerate digital transformation, empower leaders to improve employee productivity, reduce operating costs, and increase employee and customer satisfaction across financial services, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and other industries. Learn more at www.easyvista.com.

