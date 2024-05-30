HanesBrands: Champion Unveils Weighted Hoodie Prototype To Champion Mental Health

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / HanesBrands



"For me, the creation of the Weighted Hoodie prototype represents another step in our pursuit of crafting products with

purpose that catalyze real impact." Vanessa LeFebvre, president - Global Activewear, Champion

Launching in stores and online in September 2024, the brand now adds wearable weighted products and adaptive apparel to their portfolio with their newest innovative prototype, the Champion Weighted Hoodie - designed to champion mental health.

Inspiration for the product came directly from Champion consumers' interest in using a calming technique, and ultimately, who were keen on seeing a weighted wearable product from Champion. Champion recognized a widespread need for products that aid in offering day-to-day, wearable relief - without compromising style.

"We are committed to listening to what our consumers and communities want and creating solutions through our products. The Weighted Hoodie is a perfect example of that, as mental health concerns and daily life stress is a consistent throughline in our community listening," said Vanessa LeFebvre, president - Global Activewear, Champion.

The hoodie was developed in collaboration with Thera - a small business founded by Jenny Rosenberg, who began manufacturing weighted wearable products during the pandemic. The prototype is also undergoing testing with leading mental health experts, including Dr. Kerri McBee-Black, head adaptive apparel researcher and professor at the University of Missouri.

The Champion Weighted Hoodie features:

Weighted Pressure : Weighing in at a total of 8lb | 3.6 kg allover balanced distribution across arms, chest, back and hood.

: Weighing in at a total of 8lb | 3.6 kg allover balanced distribution across arms, chest, back and hood. Glass Beads : This garment contains premium quality, non-toxic, odor free, machine washable, micro glass beads.

: This garment contains premium quality, non-toxic, odor free, machine washable, micro glass beads. Machine Washable : Easy to clean and maintain.

: Easy to clean and maintain. Reversible : To provide multiple sensory experiences as well as extend wear options for the user. One side is textural and quilted, while the other is soft and smooth.

: To provide multiple sensory experiences as well as extend wear options for the user. One side is textural and quilted, while the other is soft and smooth. Stowaway Label Pocket : Designed as a solution for those with sensory label issues, as well as aiding in garment reversibility while not losing important legal and wash information.

: Designed as a solution for those with sensory label issues, as well as aiding in garment reversibility while not losing important legal and wash information. Extra-Long Cotton Drawcord : Can act as a focus agent for those with fidget, twirling, or other neurodivergent tendencies.

: Can act as a focus agent for those with fidget, twirling, or other neurodivergent tendencies. Champion Quality: Featuring Champion's signature Reverse Weave Fabric, washed down for the perfect cozy vintage comfort the brand's hoodies are cherished for. Also featuring the proprietary C Onion Quilt with built-in layers, perfectly containing and balancing weight evenly across the body and over time.

Weighing 8lbs, this machine-washable hoodie is quilted with micro glass beads and was designed to leverage the scientifically proven benefits of weighted pressure seen in weighted blankets, which may reduce symptoms of stress and anxiety among a host of other mental health and neurodivergent conditions.

"While the benefits of weighted products for neurodivergent populations and those affected by certain mental health conditions have been widely studied, we're finding that this category of adaptive clothing can actually serve a far larger population," says Dr. Kerri McBee-Black.

For the brand, "Champion" is no longer a title or indication of winning - it's a verb and a means to take action - rooted in creating with intention and moving the needle for important causes across communities. Mental health is no exception.

