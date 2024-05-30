Momentum Telecom: Momentum Receives 2024 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

Momentum's Microsoft Teams Phone Recognized for Exceptional Innovation in Unified Communications

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2024 / Momentum announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities with in person and digital marketing campaigns, has named Momentum's Microsoft Teams Phone as a 2024 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner.

momentum logo

"We are incredibly honored to have Momentum's Microsoft Teams Phone recognized as the 2024 Unified Communications Product of the Year," said Rick Garcia, EVP of Product & Modern Workplace at Momentum. "This prestigious award is a testament to our team's dedication to innovation and excellence in delivering premium communication solutions. In today's dynamic work environment, where collaboration and connectivity are the expectation, our goal has always been to empower businesses with seamless and reliable communication tools that enable the modern workplace."

Momentum's Microsoft Teams Phone offers enterprise-grade communication via Direct Routing and Operator Connect, seamlessly integrating PSTN connectivity within the Teams interface. This solution further enhances collaboration using AI-powered insights and advanced analytics to ensure a robust and efficient user experience across all devices.

"It gives me great pleasure to honor Momentum as a 2024 recipient of TMC's Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, Microsoft Teams Phone," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by Momentum in their groundbreaking work."

Winners of the 2024 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award will be announced online and highlighted in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online. Momentum was also recently recognized as a 2024 Internet Telephony Product of the Year winner for SD-WAN.

About Momentum:

Momentum is a leading global managed cloud services provider, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions including global connectivity, MS Teams, and managed network solutions including SD-WAN. With a customer-centric approach and history of delivering exceptional results, Momentum empowers businesses to thrive in today's modern workplace.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine:

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter or join our LinkedIn group. Subscribe or visit www.itmag.com.

About TMC

Through our news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets.

In turn, leading technology vendors rely on TMC, TMCnet and our family of sites and events for exceptional branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities.

Our live events, including the ITEXPO TECHSUPERSHOW, offer unparalleled visibility and sales prospects for all participants. With our customized lead generation programs, including a turnkey webinar program, we consistently deliver a steady stream of leads that translate into sales opportunities and database growth.

In addition, display advertising on respected news sites and newsletters generates millions of impressions, bolstering brand reputations.

TMC offers a comprehensive 360-degree marketing solution, with services such as event and roadshow management, as well as expertly crafted content creation including blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral. These efforts contribute to SEO, branding, and overall marketing success.

To discover more about how TMC can assist you in achieving your marketing goals through our events and online advertising, please visit www.tmcnet.com. Stay connected with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X by following @tmcnet.

Momentum Contact:

bhildreth@gomomentum.com

TMC Contact:

Michelle Connolly

Senior Marketing Manager

203-852-6800, ext. 170

mconnolly@tmcnet.com

Contact Information

Elizabeth Hildreth

VP, Marketing

bhildreth@gomomentum.com

SOURCE: Momentum

View the original press release on newswire.com.