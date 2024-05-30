Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) ("Lavras" or the "Company") has granted an aggregate of 1,454,000 stock options (the "Options") to purchase common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company exercisable at a price of $1.70 per Common Share and expiring on May 30, 2029, to certain directors, officers, consultants and employees of the Company.

As well, 101,419 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) were granted to officers of the Company in addition to the stock options. The RSUs vest on May 30, 2025, and will be settled with shares of the Company.

The stock options and RSUs were granted as per the Company's normal course of business, roughly one year from the grant done in 2023, prior to the Annual General Meeting.

About Lavras Gold Corp.

Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of a multi-million-ounce gold district in southern Brazil. Its Lavras do Sul Project is located in Rio Grande do Sul State and is primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 24 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the property, which spans more than 22,000 hectares. Follow Lavras Gold on www.lavrasgold.com, as well as on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

