MotorK plc (AMS: MTRK) ("MotorK", the "Group" or the "Company"), held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") today.

MotorK's shareholders duly passed all the resolutions proposed, including the adoption of the Company's 2023 financial statements, the reappointment of Mr. Hultman as a director of the Company, and the election of Helen Protopapas as new director of the Company, following the retirement of Mr. Pretolani. Each of the resolutions put to the AGM was voted on by way of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 8 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 9 to 11 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions.

The text of all the resolutions is contained in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 07 May 2024, which is available for inspection on the Company's website at www.motork.io.

The results of the polls (incorporating the proxy votes lodged in advance of the meeting) taken on the resolutions have today been uploaded to the Company's website at www.motork.io.

This press release may include forward-looking statements. Other than reported financial results and historical information, all statements included in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding our financial position, business strategy and management plans and objectives for future operations, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "targets", "plans", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "projects", "will", "may", "would", "could" or "should", or words or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, projections and key assumptions about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond MotorK's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, the behavior of other market participants and the actions of governmental regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice. Other than as required by applicable law or the applicable rules of any exchange on which our securities may be traded, we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

ABOUT MOTORK PLC

MotorK (AMS: MTRK) is a leading software as a service ("SaaS") provider for the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, with over 440 employees and twelve offices in eight countries (Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Portugal, Belgium, the UK, and Israel). MotorK empowers car manufacturers and dealers to improve their customer experience through a broad suite of fully integrated digital products and services. MotorK provides its customers with an innovative combination of digital solutions, SaaS cloud products and the largest R&D department in the automotive digital sales and marketing industry in Europe. MotorK is a company registered in England and Wales. Registered office: 5th Floor One New Change, London, England, EC4M 9AF Company Registration: 9259000. For more information: www.motork.io or investors.motork.io.

