Avant Brands Inc. Announces Voting Results From 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU0) ("Avant" or the "Company"), a leading producer of innovative and award-winning cannabis products, held its annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") on May 30, 2024 (the "Meeting").

40,063,347 of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, representing 14.08% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. Note that Mr. Michael Blady, originally listed as a nominee for reappointment as a Director in the information circular, has informed the Company of his decision not to stand for re-election, as announced on May 9, 2024. Consequently, Mr. Blady was not considered for reappointment.

The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

1. Election of Directors

Each of the six nominees listed in the management information circular of the Company dated April 15, 2024 (the "Circular") were elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successor is duly elected or appointed. Proxies were tabulated as follows:

2. Appointment of Auditor

Ernst & Young LLP was re-appointed as auditor ("Auditor") of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the Company's Board of Directors. Proxies were tabulated as follows:

About Avant Brands Inc.

Avant is an innovative, market-leading premium cannabis company. Avant has multiple operational production facilities across Canada, which produce high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products based on unique and exceptional cultivars.

Avant offers a comprehensive product portfolio catering to recreational, medical, and export markets. Our renowned consumer brands, including BLK MKT, Tenzo, Cognoscente, flowr and Treehugger, are available in key recreational markets across Canada. Avant's products are distributed globally to Australia, Israel and Germany, with its flagship brand BLK MKT currently being sold in Israel. Additionally, Avant's medical cannabis brand, GreenTec, serves qualified patients nationwide through its GreenTec Medical portal and trusted medical cannabis partners.

Avant is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AVNT) and accessible to international investors through the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AVTBF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 1BU0). Headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia, Avant operates in strategic locations, including British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

For more information about Avant, including access to investor presentations and details about its consumer brands, please visit www.avantbrands.ca.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations at Avant Brands Inc.

1-800-351-6358

ir@avantbrands.ca

