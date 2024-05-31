Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - The Critical Minerals Institute (CMI) is pleased to announce its upcoming third summit, CMI Summit III, set to take place on August 21-22, 2024, at the prestigious National Club in Toronto. Under the theme "Connecting Leaders, Advancing Critical Minerals," this landmark two-day event will bring together industry frontrunners, investors, government representatives, and experts to discuss the pivotal role of critical minerals in the global economy.

About the Event:

CMI Summit III will focus on the advancement of global supply chains relating to key critical minerals and governments entering the capital markets as investors in the critical minerals supply chain. Key discussions will revolve around the strategic investments and partnerships needed to find, secure and develop critical minerals that are essential for technological advancement and economic growth. The summit will also highlight the critical minerals that are common across the lists put forth by major economies such as the USA, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe, Japan, South Korea, and India. The minerals identified as critical by these economies include cobalt, gallium, lithium, PGMs (Platinum Group of Metals), rare earth elements (REEs), antimony, bismuth, graphite, nickel, niobium, magnesium, tantalum, tungsten, and vanadium.

The event will feature an array of distinguished speakers and panelists, providing attendees with insights from leading experts and decision-makers. Keynote speakers will be announced independently, but representatives from the following companies are on the agenda: Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp., Ara Partners, Australian Strategic Materials Ltd., Critical Metals PLC, Cyclic Materials Inc., Energy Fuels Inc., First Phosphate Corp., FuelPositive Corporation, Meteoric Resources NL, Nano One Materials Corp., Neo Performance Materials Inc., Panther Metals PLC, Power Nickel Inc., REEgen Inc., Scandium Canada Ltd., Silver Bullet Mines Corp., Strategic Minerals Group Pty Ltd., Toyota Canada Inc., Trinity Management Ltd., U.S. Department of Energy, Ucore Rare Metals Inc., Utah Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Initiative, Xcite Resources Inc., and Zentek Ltd.

Additionally, panel discussions will cover a range of critical topics, including the latest advancements in critical mineral technology, government funding initiatives, and market insights from various global regions: Canada, United States, Australia, Europe, and Africa. These discussions will provide valuable perspectives on the role of critical minerals in the evolving technological and economic landscape.

About Critical Minerals Institute (CMI):

The Critical Minerals Institute (CMI) is a global entity established to cultivate collaboration and specialized knowledge within the critical minerals market. It acts as a central hub for businesses, capital markets, and professionals seeking vital business-to-business resources, government contracts, and networking opportunities with experts and services in the sector. CMI is dedicated to navigating the challenges and seizing the opportunities in this field through a mix of expert consultation, strategic alliances, and focused services and products. Integral to its offerings is the CMI 'think tank,' a collective of leading minds and specialists that provides in-depth analysis, strategic insights, and innovative solutions to advance the critical minerals industry. The Critical Minerals Institute (CMI) membership package offers access to exclusive resources including a monthly Masterclass and a weekly Technology Metals Report (TMR), along with preferential rates for industry events. Join the CMI, click here.

The Critical Minerals Institute (CMI) Summit III

Join us at the prestigious National Club in Toronto for the third iteration of the CMI Summit, a landmark 2-day gathering at the cutting edge of the critical minerals sector. Slated for August 21st and 22nd, 2024, the CMI Summit III, under the theme "Connecting Leaders, Advancing Critical Minerals," promises to be an essential confluence for industry frontrunners, investors, and experts. Attend the CMI Summit III, click here.

Contact Information:

For more information about the Critical Minerals Institute (CMI) and its initiatives, please visit contact Tracy Hughes at tracy@criticalmineralsinstitute.com or dial +1 416 792 8228.

