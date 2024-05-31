Lalique Group SA / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges

Lalique Group gibt öffentliches Kaufangebot von Silvio Denz bekannt und beabsichtigt Rückzug von der Börse Angebotsprospekt heute veröffentlicht - Angebotsfrist beginnt am 17. Juni 2024



31.05.2024 / 06:45 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





MEDIENMITTEILUNG - Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR



Medienmitteilung (PDF)

Media release (PDF)

Communiqué de presse (PDF) Zürich, 31. Mai 2024 - Die in der Kreation, der Entwicklung, der Vermarktung und dem weltweiten Vertrieb von Luxusgütern tätige Lalique Group SA (SIX: LLQ) und ihr Mehrheitsaktionär, Silvio Denz, beabsichtigen, die Aktien von Lalique Group von der Börse zu nehmen. Den Publikumsaktionären von Lalique Group unterbreitet Silvio Denz ein öffentliches Kaufangebot mit einer attraktiven Prämie. Der Verwaltungsrat von Lalique Group unterstützt dieses Angebot. Als privates Unternehmen kann sich Lalique Group mit ihrem heute schon sehr geringen Freefloat voll auf das Geschäft konzentrieren und wird ihre bewährte Diversifikationsstrategie weiter umsetzen. Über die Jahre der Kotierung der Lalique-Group-Aktien zunächst an der Berner Börse BX Swiss und seit 2018 an der SIX Swiss Exchange ist der Freefloat der Gesellschaft gering geblieben und liegt heute noch bei gut 6%. Angesichts dieses Umstands, der mit der Kotierung verbundenen Kosten und der kurzfristigen Börsenoptik beabsichtigen Lalique Group sowie Silvio Denz, Mehrheitsaktionär mit 51.1% und Präsident des Verwaltungsrats, die Gruppe von der Börse zu nehmen. Silvio Denz bietet Publikumsaktionären eine attraktive Prämie Im Zusammenhang mit seinem freiwilligen öffentlichen Kaufangebot offeriert Silvio Denz den Publikumsaktionärinnen und -aktionären CHF 40 in bar pro Lalique-Group-Aktie. Dies entspricht einer Prämie von 27.96% im Vergleich zum volumengewichteten Durchschnittskurs der Lalique-Group-Aktie an der SIX Swiss Exchange in den letzten 60 Handelstagen vor der Veröffentlichung des Angebotsprospekts bzw. von 32.45% im Vergleich zum Schlusskurs vom 30. Mai 2024. Die Ankeraktionäre Müller Handels AG Schweiz, Dharampal Satyapal Limited, Hansjörg Wyss sowie Claudio Denz haben mit Silvio Denz je separate Nichtandienungsvereinbarungen abgeschlossen und werden an Lalique Group auch nach der beabsichtigten Dekotierung beteiligt bleiben. Der Verwaltungsrat von Lalique Group hat das öffentliche Kaufangebot von Silvio Denz eingehend geprüft und eine Fairness Opinion von Ernst & Young AG eingeholt, welche das Angebot aus finanzieller Sicht als fair und angemessen erachtet. Der Verwaltungsrat empfiehlt den Aktionärinnen und Aktionären einstimmig, das Angebot anzunehmen. Silvio Denz sagte: «Lalique Group ist im internationalen Luxusgütermarkt sehr gut positioniert, und als privates Unternehmen mit einem Aktionariat aus Unternehmern können wir die künftigen Entwicklungsschritte nachhaltiger umsetzen. Den Publikumsaktionären danke ich sehr für ihre teilweise sehr langjährige Treue und ihr Vertrauen.» Nina Müller, CEO von Lalique Group, fügte hinzu: «Wir wollen weiter auf den Stärken der Marke Lalique und der einzelnen Geschäftspfeiler aufbauen und das bestehende Potenzial mit einer langfristigen Perspektive nutzen.» Das öffentliche Kaufangebot unterliegt üblichen Bedingungen. An der bevorstehenden Generalversammlung vom 28. Juni 2024 wird der Verwaltungsrat den Aktionärinnen und Aktionären unter anderem beantragen, die Dekotierung der Aktien von der SIX Swiss Exchange zu genehmigen. Roger von der Weid, der bis Ende Januar 2024 CEO von Lalique Group war und dem Verwaltungsrat seit 2006 angehört, wird an der Generalversammlung nicht mehr zur Wiederwahl antreten. Roger von der Weid: «Angesichts der geplanten Dekotierung, die ich voll unterstütze, bin ich mit Silvio Denz übereingekommen, dass meine Rolle als exekutiver VR-Vizepräsident nicht mehr im gleichen Ausmass benötigt wird und ich aus dem Verwaltungsrat ausscheiden werde. Ich durfte während meiner langen Zeit bei Lalique Group zusammen mit Silvio und unserem grossartigen Team zahlreiche bedeutsame Meilensteine erreichen. Ich werde dem Unternehmen verbunden bleiben. Gleichzeitig freue ich mich auf neue Herausforderungen.» Silvio Denz: «Roger von der Weid war für die Entwicklung und den Erfolg von Lalique Group während fast zwei Jahrzehnten mitentscheidend und prägend. Mit seinen profunden Marktkenntnissen, seinen analytischen Fähigkeiten und seiner Detailkompetenz in unseren Geschäftsfeldern, aber auch mit seinem enormen Engagement für die Belange des Unternehmens, war er mir ein jederzeit loyaler, kompetenter und auch kritischer Weggefährte. Wir alle bei Lalique Group wünschen Roger für die Zukunft nur das Beste.» Die Einladung zur Generalversammlung mit der vollständigen Traktandenliste wird am 6. Juni 2024 publiziert. Angebotsprospekt und indikativer Zeitplan Der Angebotsprospekt, einschliesslich des Berichts des Verwaltungsrats und der Fairness Opinion von Ernst & Young AG, wurde heute auf der Website des Anbieters unter www.silviodenz-offer.com publiziert. Der Bericht des Verwaltungsrats und die Fairness Opinion stehen ebenfalls unter www.lalique-group.com zur Verfügung. Indikativer Zeitplan Veröffentlichung des Angebotsprospekts 31. Mai 2024

Beginn der Karenzfrist 3. Juni 2024

Ende der Karenzfrist* 14. Juni 2024

Beginn der Angebotsfrist* 17. Juni 2024

Ende der Angebotsfrist (16:00 Uhr MESZ)** 28. Juni 2024

Publikation der provisorischen Meldung des Zwischenergebnisses** 1. Juli 2024

Publikation definitives Zwischenergebnis** 2. Juli 2024

Beginn der Nachfrist** 3. Juli 2024

Ende der Nachfrist (16:00 Uhr MESZ)** 16. Juli 2024

Publikation provisorisches Endergebnis in den elektronischen Medien** 17. Juli 2024

Publikation definitives Endergebnis** 18. Juli 2024

Vollzug des Angebots** 19. Juli 2024 * Unter Vorbehalt einer Verlängerung der Karenzfrist durch die Übernahmekommission. ** Der Anbieter behält sich vor, die Angebotsfrist ein oder mehrere Male zu verlängern oder aufzuschieben, was zu einer Verschiebung der obigen Daten führen würde This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities of Lalique Group and it does not constitute a prospectus or a similar notice within the meaning of articles 35 et seqq. or 69 of the Swiss Financial Services Act. Complete terms and conditions of the offer are set forth in the offer prospectus which was published on 31 May 2024 (the "Offer Prospectus"). Holders of shares in Lalique Group are urged to carefully read the Offer Prospectus because it contains important information about the offer. This announcement is not for publication, release or distribution in or into or from any jurisdiction where it would otherwise be prohibited and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in such countries. Please also refer to "Legal Disclaimers" below. Legal Disclaimers Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are information of a non-historical nature or which relate to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of any such transactions. The offeror undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason. Important Additional Information

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer, to purchase or subscribe for any registered shares or other equity securities in Lalique Group, nor shall it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract therefor. This release is not part of the offer documentation relating to the tender offer. The terms and conditions of the tender offer have been published in the Offer Prospectus. Shareholders of Lalique Group are urged to read the tender offer documents, which are or will be available at www.silviodenz-offer.com . Certain Offer Restrictions

The public tender offer (the "Offer") is not being and will not be made, directly or indirectly, in any country or jurisdiction in which it would be considered unlawful or otherwise violate any applicable laws or regulations, or which would require Silvio Denz or any of the companies controlled by him to change or amend the terms or conditions of the Offer in any way, to make an additional filing with any governmental, regulatory or other authority or take additional action in relation to the Offer. It is not intended to extend the Offer to any such country or jurisdiction. Any document relating to the Offer must neither be distributed in any such country or jurisdiction nor be sent into such country or jurisdiction, and must not be used for the purpose of soliciting the purchase of any securities of Lalique Group SA by any person or entity resident or incorporated in any such country or jurisdiction. The communication is not being made by, and has not been approved by, an authorised person for the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 in the United Kingdom. Reference is made to the Offer Prospectus published today for full offer restrictions and an overview of certain key differences with U.S. tender offer procedures and laws. Notice to U.S. Holders

Shareholders of the Company in the United States (the "U.S.") are advised that the registered shares of Lalique Group SA ("Lalique Shares") are not listed on a U.S. securities exchange and that the Company is not subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and is not required to, and does not, file any reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") thereunder. The Offer is being made for the registered shares of the Company, a Swiss company whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd. ("SIX"), and is subject to Swiss disclosure and procedural requirements, which are different from those of the United States. The Offer is being made in the United States pursuant to Section 14(e) of, and Regulation 14E under, the Exchange Act, subject to the exemption provided under Rule 14d-1(c) under the Exchange Act for a tier I tender offer (the "Tier I Exemption"), and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of Swiss law. Accordingly, the Offer is subject to disclosure and other procedural requirements, including with respect to withdrawal rights, Offer timetable, settlement procedures, waiver of conditions, timing of payments and procedural requirements that are different from those applicable under U.S. tender offer procedures and laws. Holders of Lalique Shares resident in the United States (each a "U.S. Holder") are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors (including with respect to Swiss law) regarding the Offer. To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulations, the Offeror and its affiliates or its brokers and its brokers' affiliates (acting as agents for the Offeror or its affiliates, as applicable) may from time to time after the date of this Offer Prospectus and during the pendency of the Offer, and other than pursuant to the Offer, directly or indirectly purchase or arrange to purchase Lalique Shares or any securities that are convertible into, exchangeable for or exercisable for Lalique Shares. These purchases may occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices. To the extent information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase is made public in Switzerland, such information will be disclosed by means of a press release or other means reasonably calculated to inform U.S. Holders of the Company of such information. In addition, the financial advisers to the Offeror may also engage in ordinary course trading activities in securities of the Company, which may include purchases or arrangements to purchase such securities. To the extent required in Switzerland, any information about such purchases will be made public in Switzerland in the manner required by Swiss law. In particular, the financial information, any financial statements or figures included or referenced in this Offer Prospectus have been prepared in accordance with the applicable accounting standards of, or recognized in, Switzerland, which may not be comparable to the financial statements or financial information of U.S. companies. The Offer is being made to U.S. Holders on the same terms and conditions as those made to all other shareholders of the Company to whom an offer is made. Any informational documents, including this Offer Prospectus, are being disseminated to U.S. Holders on a basis comparable to the method that such documents are provided to the Company's other shareholders. As permitted under the Tier I Exemption, the settlement of the Offer is be based on the applicable Swiss law provisions, which differ from the settlement procedures customary in the United States, particularly as regards to the time when payment of the consideration is rendered. The Offer, which is subject to Swiss law, is being made to U.S. Holders in accordance with the applicable U.S. securities laws, and applicable exemptions thereunder, in particular the Tier I Exemption. To the extent the Offer is subject to U.S. securities laws, those laws only apply to U.S. Holders of Lalique Shares and will not give rise to claims on the part of any other person. U.S. Holders should consider that the Offer Price for the Offer is being paid in CHF and that no adjustment will be made based on changes in the exchange rate. It may be difficult for the Company's shareholders to enforce their rights and any claim they may have arising under the of U.S. federal securities laws, since the Offeror and the Company are located in a non-U.S. jurisdiction, and some or all of their officers and directors may be residents of a non-U.S. jurisdiction. Company shareholders may not be able to sue the Offeror or the Company or their officers or directors in a non-U.S. court for violations of the U.S. securities laws. Further, it may be difficult to compel the Offeror and the Company and their respective affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgment. The receipt of cash pursuant to this Offer by a U.S. Holder may be a taxable transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes and under applicable U.S. state and local laws, as well as foreign and other tax laws. Each holder of Lalique Shares is urged to consult his or her independent professional advisor immediately regarding the tax consequences of an acceptance of the Offer. Neither the SEC nor any securities commission of any State of the U.S. has (i) approved or disapproved of the Offer; (ii) passed upon the merits or fairness of the Offer; or (iii) passed upon the adequacy, accuracy or completeness of the disclosure in relation to the Offer. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States. Medienkontakt

Lalique Group SA

Elle Steinbrecher

Head of Communication & PR

Grubenstrasse 18

CH-8045 Zürich Telefon: +41 43 499 45 58

E-Mail: elle.steinbrecher@lalique-group.com Lalique Group

Die Lalique Group ist ein Nischenunternehmen, das auf die Kreation, Entwicklung, Vermarktung und den weltweiten Vertrieb von Luxusgütern spezialisiert ist. Die Geschäftsbereiche umfassen Parfüm, Kosmetik, Kristall, Schmuck, hochwertige Möbel und Lifestyle-Accessoires sowie Kunst, Gastronomie und Hotellerie, erlesene Spirituosen und Weine. Das im Jahr 2000 gegründete Unternehmen beschäftigt rund 810 Mitarbeitende (Vollzeitäquivalent) und hat seinen Hauptsitz in Zürich. Die Marke Lalique, von der die Gruppe ihren Namen ableitet, wurde 1888 in Paris durch den Glasmachermeister und Schmuckdesigner René Lalique gegründet. Die Aktien der Lalique Group (LLQ) sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.lalique-group.com .

Ende der Adhoc-Mitteilung