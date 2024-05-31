Das Instrument 8VY DK0061031895 SCANDION ONC. DK-,0735 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.05.2024The instrument 8VY DK0061031895 SCANDION ONC. DK-,0735 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 31.05.2024Das Instrument ZHY KYG989761062 ZHOU HEI YA HLDG -,000001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.06.2024The instrument ZHY KYG989761062 ZHOU HEI YA HLDG -,000001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 03.06.2024Das Instrument 36M US82489T1043 SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.06.2024The instrument 36M US82489T1043 SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 03.06.2024Das Instrument 0VU1 KYG5700Y2097 LUFAX HLDG.L. A DL-,00001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.06.2024The instrument 0VU1 KYG5700Y2097 LUFAX HLDG.L. A DL-,00001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 03.06.2024Das Instrument E17 CA2927661025 ENERPLUS CORP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.05.2024The instrument E17 CA2927661025 ENERPLUS CORP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 31.05.2024Das Instrument 1YG SE0005003654 MENDUS AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.06.2024The instrument 1YG SE0005003654 MENDUS AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 03.06.2024Das Instrument GDO3 CA77536Q2027 ROGUE RES INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.05.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.06.2024The instrument GDO3 CA77536Q2027 ROGUE RES INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.05.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 03.06.2024