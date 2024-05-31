Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spektakuläre Kursgewinne im neuen Rohstoff-Bullenmarkt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 927122 | ISIN: FR0004154060 | Ticker-Symbol: NGP
Frankfurt
31.05.24
08:22 Uhr
0,942 Euro
-0,002
-0,21 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETGEM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETGEM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9600,97609:25
Actusnews Wire
31.05.2024 | 07:53
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NETGEM: Report of the joint general shareholders meeting of May 30, 2024

Paris, May 31, 2024,

The joint general shareholders meeting of NETGEM was held on May 30, 2024 at the head office under the chairmanship of Mr. Joseph Haddad, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Shareholder participation reached 50,86% of the voting shares, representing 165 shareholders.

The shareholders approved all the resolutions, except for resolution 18, following the recommendations of the Board of Directors. In particular, they decided to pay a dividend of €0.05 per share, detached on June 12, 2024 and payable on June 14, 2024.

NETGEM thanks its shareholders for attending this meeting.

Financial communication calendar

  • H1 2024 results Wednesday 31 July 2024
  • Point T3 2024 Friday 18 October 2024

Press releases are issued before the stock market opens.

Contacts

Investor and Analyst Relations
Bertrand Soleil
bertrand.soleil@double-digit.com
+33 (0)6.23.31.06.53		Press Relations
Patricia Ouaki
patricia.ouaki@forcemedia.fr
+33 (0)1.44.40.24.01

About Netgem

Netgem supports the audiovisual sector in its digital transformation and is a key partner for telecoms operators and media groups in developing new immersive entertainment solutions. Netgem is the publisher of the digital entertainment service netgem.tv, distributed through a network of fixed and mobile telecoms operators in Europe, under the operator's brand (B2B2C model) to more than 670,000 subscribing households.

Netgem is listed on Euronext Growth.

(ISIN: FR0004154060, Reuters: ETGM.PA, Bloomberg: ALNTG FP)

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yZpxlMqcZ2/Jy3JxaclrZpOYZ2llkpSaapbKm2OeY5ebbHBpxZdjl8eZZnFnlWlv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-86049-2024-05-31-pr-compte-rendu-agm-netgem-eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.