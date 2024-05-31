Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die neuen Aktien-Stars der nächsten Rallye-Stufe im Uransektor
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UAW | ISIN: SE0007045414 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J3
Frankfurt
30.05.24
11:23 Uhr
0,012 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCIBASE HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCIBASE HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
31.05.2024 | 08:24
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SciBase: Interim report

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- January 1 -March 31, 2024

The first quarter in figures

  • Net sales were TSEK 6,057 (5,149), +18%.
  • The loss after tax was TSEK 10,861 (10,906).
  • The loss per share was SEK 0.09 (0.15).
  • The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 13,182 (3,751).
  • The gross margin was 69.9% (68.7%).
  • Electrode sales volume increased by 18% and was 13,724 (11,614) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 19%.

Important events during the quarter

  • Overall sales increased by 18% (+17, before currency effects). Sales in Germany within the skin cancer segment increased by 15% (15% in local currency). Sales in the US skin cancer market increased by 67% while the sales within the skin barrier segment decreased by 15%.
  • The first direct comparison between electrical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) using Nevisense and trans-epidermal water loss (TEWL) was published in the scientific journal Annals of Dermatology. The study demonstrates Nevisense as a more robust technique to assess skin barrier function than the commonly accepted TEWL measurement technique. The authors concluded that EIS (Nevisense) can assess skin barrier function with less sensitivity to confounding lifestyle factors than TEWL.
  • SciBase initiated a partnership with Skinobs, a leading global platform connecting researchers with the tools they need for their cosmetic and medical research. Through this partnership, SciBase will now offer Nevisense for assessing skin barrier function within cosmetic testing on the Skinobs platform.

Important events after the end of the period

  • SciBase resolves on a directed issued of approximately SEK 33 million and a rights issue of approximately SEK 15 million and postponed the Annual General Meeting and publication of the interim report for the first quarter of 2024.
  • SciBase published a prospectus and the summons to an EGM and the AGM.
  • SciBase announced a new partnership with Al Shirawi Healthcare solutions for distribution of Nevisense in the UAE.
  • SciBase published the outcomes in the directed issue, were MSEK 33 were subscribed for and in the rights offering were MSEK were subscribed for corresponding to a subscription rate of 61%.
  • New German study shows Nevisense significantly improves dermatologists' clinical decisions.
  • SciBase Announces the launch of eBarrier Score, the First AI-Driven Skin Barrier Assessment tool for research and Cosmetic Testing.
  • SciBase receives first order in Austria.


Jan 1 - Mar 31

Apr 1, 2023 -

Mar 31, 2024


Jan 1 - Dec 31

THE GROUP

2024

2023

Rolling-12

2023

Net sales, SEK ths

6 057

5 149

24 154

23 245

Gross margin, %

69,9 %

68,7 %

69,3 %

69,0 %

Equity/Asset ratio, %

58,2 %

77,9 %

71,7 %

66,9 %

Net indebtness, multiple

0,72

0,28

0,39

0,49

Cash equivalents, SEK ths

20 272

14 394

20 272

34 121

Cashflow from operating activities, SEK ths

-13 182

-3 751

-61 415

-51 984

Earnings per share (before and after dilution), SEK

-0,09

-0,15

-0,46

-0,51

Shareholder's equity per share, SEK

0,25

1,19

0,48

0,40

Average number of shares, 000'

119 831

72 426

119 831

107 980

Number of shares at closing of period, 000'*

119 831

119 831

119 831

119 831

Share price at end of period, SEK

0,39

1,80

0,39

0,83

Number of sold electrodes, pieces

13 724

11 614

54 030

51 920

Average number of employees

26

21

23

23

This information is information that SciBase Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on May 31, 2024.

This year-end report has not been subject to review by the Company's auditors

Contact person:
Michael Colérus, CFO, +46 70 341 34 72

For more information, please contact:
Pia Renaudin, CEO SciBase Tel: +46 73 206 98 02 Email: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):
Vator Securities
Tel: +46 8 580 065 99
Email: ca@vatorsec.se

About SciBase
SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015. Learn more at www.scibase.com.
All press releases and financial reports can be found here: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/interim-report,c3992282

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/3992282/2835772.pdf

Interim report Q1 2024 - final

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scibase-interim-report-302160414.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.