Nasdaq Welcomes Holm Bank to Baltic First North Market

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, May 31, 2024 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that bonds issued by Holm Bank have been admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic First North market by Nasdaq Tallinn as of today, May 31. The size of Holm Bank's issue of unsecured subordinated bonds is EUR 2 million. Each bond has a nominal value of EUR 1,000. They have a fixed annual coupon rate of 9.5% with payment twice a year. The bonds mature on May 30, 2034. The listing of the Holm Bank bonds follows their public bond offering to Estonian investors. Based on demand for the bonds of EUR 12.6 million, the offering was 6.3 times oversubscribed. A total of 1,899 investors subscribed to the bonds. "Although Holm Bank is currently one of the smallest banks in Estonia, they are also the fastest growing one. This makes them a perfect match for our First North market which is specifically designed for smaller yet very ambitious companies to raise growth capital," said Kaarel Ots, CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn. Kaspar Kalvet, CEO of Holm Bank commented: "With the proceeds from the offering, Holm gives its rapid growth an additional boost. Holm's strategy for the next few years focuses on increasing the volume of operations in both the Estonian and Latvian markets. In order to achieve the set goals, we are developing new flexible and convenient financial services for our clients and develop supporting capabilities and work processes. Becoming a public company is a natural, but also an important and significant step on our growth path, and it makes us happy that 1,900 investors will now be part of our success story." The law firm Sorainen advised the company in the public offering and listing process and serves as the certified adviser for Holm Bank on the First North market. Holm Bank is an Estonian bank based on private capital that owns the brands Liisi and Holm. The bank's product portfolio includes financing for private and business customers, physical and virtual credit cards, leasing, installment payments and term deposits. Read more here. Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. Nasdaq (NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com Media Contacts: Ott Raidla Nasdaq Tallinn / Nasdaq Baltic Market Marketing and Communications Manager ott.raidla@nasdaq.com +372 5552 4824