Vicore Pharma Holding: Increase of Number of Shares and Votes in Vicore Pharma

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2024 / Vicore Pharma Holding (STO:VICO) Stockholm, May 31, 2024 - Vicore Pharma Holding AB (STO: VICO) ("Vicore") announced today that the number of Vicore shares and votes has increased following the exercise of warrants with subsequent delivery of shares to a participant in the incentive program Board LTIP 2023. The shares were issued through the exercise of 11,025 share rights, which are entitled to an equal number of shares.

Through the share awards, the number of outstanding shares and votes increased by 11,025 and the share capital by 5,512.499947 SEK. As of today, the total number of registered shares and votes amount to 111,734,004. Furthermore, the registered share capital amounts to 55,867,001.457610 SEK.

For further information, please contact:

Megan Richards, VP of IR, Communications, and Portfolio Strategy, tel: +1 978 269-4372, megan.richards@vicorepharma.com

Hans Jeppsson, CFO, phone: +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma Holding AB (a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company)

Vicore is an innovative clinical-stage pharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential. The company is establishing a portfolio in respiratory diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Buloxibutid (C21) is a first-in-class orally available small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist (ATRAG) recently completing a phase 2a study in IPF. Almee (an investigational medical device in clinical development) is a digital therapeutic based on cognitive behavioral therapy created to address the psychological impact of living with pulmonary fibrosis. Almee has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA, reflecting its potential to have transformative impact. Using its unique expertise in ATRAG chemistry and biology, Vicore is further fueling its pipeline with several new therapies across additional potential indications.

The company's shares (VICO) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market. For more information, see www.vicorepharma.com

This information is information that Vicore Pharma Holding is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2024-05-31 09:00 CEST.

