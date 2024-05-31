Capital for Colleagues Plc - Unaudited Interim Results

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 31

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: AQSE / Sector: Financials

31 May 2024

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')

Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 29 February 2024

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 29 February 2024.

Financial Highlights

Revenues of £0.421m (2023: £0.259m), comprising interest receivable, dividends received and fees

Profit before tax of £0.985m for the six-month period (2023: £0.933m)

Net assets of £16.148m as at 29 February 2024 (28 February 2023: £14.384m)

Net Asset Value per share of 87.32 pence as at 29 February 2024 (28 February 2023: 77.78 pence per share)

Portfolio Highlights

Invested £0.500m in a new investee business, as part of a £1.500m transaction.

£0.893m of additional debt funding provided to 6 investee companies.

Investments revalued upwards by a net total of £1.393m, to reflect underlying performance and prospects.

Investment portfolio at the period end comprised 15 unquoted EOBs (28 February 2023: 13)

Chief Executive's Statement

There was continued progress across the Company's portfolio during the six months ended 29 February 2024 and this has enabled the Directors to increase the value attributable to a number of the Company's investments. The increase in the Net Asset Value, along with the dividend of 2.00p (2023: 1.75p) per share declared during the period under review & paid in March 2024, represents a solid return for shareholders during a challenging period for quoted Private Equity vehicles.

Material developments in the six months

The Company led a £1.5 million investment round into a new investee company, Rapid Retail Limited ('Rapid Retail'), which designs, sells, refurbishes and rents portable shops, retail kiosks and retail merchandising units. Capital for Colleagues invested a total of £0.5 million into Rapid Retail, alongside a private investment company controlled by Bill Ainscough, a non-executive Director of C4C.

The company led a funding round of £1.5 million into an existing investee company Bright Ascension Limited (BAL). Capital for Colleagues is investing a further £750,000 in BAL, alongside Bill Ainscough, a non-executive Director of the Company, and TJ Morris Limited, a significant shareholder in C4C, both of whom are investing £375,000. The committed funds are initially being provided to BAL as loans, which will in due course be reclassified as loan notes convertible into ordinary shares in BAL. The loan notes will be convertible within the next three years, at a value dependent on the achievement of key milestones by BAL.

Financial Results

In the six months ended 29 February 2024, the Company generated income of £0.421m (2023: £0.259m), principally from interest and dividends receivable and fees associated with our investments. The Net Asset Value rose by 12.3% during the period (2023: 4.4%) and the Company had net assets of £16.148m (2023: £14.384m) as at 29 February 2024.

Outlook

Most of the EOBs in which the Company is invested have continued to perform well through the challenging economic environment of recent months. The rate of inflation has fallen rapidly from its peaks and interest rates are likely to be reduced meaningfully in coming months. This is likely to lead to a period of sustained economic growth in the UK. Against this background we are confident of a strong performance from our portfolio in coming months.

We continue to promote the commercial and financial benefits of EOBs at every opportunity and are pleased to see increasing recognition of EOBs as important generators of equitable and dynamic growth.

Alistair Currie

Chief Executive

PROFIT & LOSS ACCOUNT Unaudited 6 months to 29 February 2024 £'000 Unaudited 6 months to 28 February 2023 £'000 Audited 12 months to 31 August 2023 £'000 Revenue 421 259 887 Fair value gain on investments 1,393 1,058 1,802 1,814 1,317 2,689 Administrative expenses (504) (389) (978) Impairment of loan receivables (340) - (17) PROFIT FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS 970 928 1,694 Finance Income 15 5 18 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 985 933 1,712 Tax - - - PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 985 933 1,712 BALANCE SHEET As at As at As at 29 February 2024 28 February 2023 31 August 2023 £'000 £'000 £'000 ASSETS Non-Current Assets Intangible fixed assets 109 98 110 Property, plant & equipment 2 2 2 Investments held at fair value through profit or loss 12,594 9,868 11,070 Loans and receivables 3,039 1,412 2,430 15,744 11,380 13,612 Current Assets Trade and other receivables 327 284 284 Cash and cash equivalents 686 2,831 1,986 1,013 3,115 2,270 TOTAL ASSETS 16,757 14,495 15,882 EQUITY AND LIABILTIES Equity Called up share capital 7,397 7,397 7,397 Share premium 1,810 1,810 1,810 Retained profits 6,941 5,177 5,955 Total Equity 16,148 14,384 15,162 Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 609 111 720 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 16,757 14,495 15,882

The interim results have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).