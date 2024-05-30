BOLINGBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced financial results for the thirteen-week period ("first quarter") ended May 4, 2024.

13 Weeks Ended May 4, April 29, (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2024 2023 Net sales $ 2,725.8 $ 2,634.3 Comparable sales (1) 1.6% 9.3% Gross profit (as a percentage of net sales) 39.2% 40.0% Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 665.9 $ 612.1 Operating income (as a percentage of net sales) 14.7% 16.8% Diluted earnings per share $ 6.47 $ 6.88 New store openings, net 10 4

(1) Comparable sales are calculated based on the comparable 13 calendar weeks in the current and prior year.

"The Ulta Beauty team delivered net sales growth of 3.5% and comparable sales growth of 1.6% in a dynamic operating environment. I am proud of how our teams continued to execute our transformational agenda, adapt to a rapidly evolving marketplace, and thoughtfully manage expenses across the enterprise," said Dave Kimbell, chief executive officer. "We have a clear plan to accelerate our momentum and continue delivering a best-in-class assortment and engaging experiences for our guests. I remain confident in our differentiated model, the resilience of the beauty category, and our ability to execute against our plans, but we have adjusted our annual guidance as we anticipate the dynamics we faced in the first quarter to continue for the balance of the year."

First Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Compared to First Quarter of Fiscal 2023

Net sales increased 3.5% to $2.7 billion compared to $2.6 billion, primarily due to increased comparable sales, new store contribution, and growth in other revenue.

Comparable sales (sales for stores open at least 14 months and e-commerce sales) increased 1.6% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2023, driven by a 1.3% increase in transactions and a 0.3% increase in average ticket.

Gross profit increased 1.4% to $1.07 billion compared to $1.05 billion. As a percentage of net sales, gross profit decreased to 39.2% compared to 40.0%, primarily due to lower merchandise margins and higher inventory shrink, partially offset by growth in other revenue.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased 8.8% to $665.9 million compared to $612.1 million. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses increased to 24.4% compared to 23.2%, primarily due to higher corporate overhead for strategic investments, higher store payroll and benefits, and higher store expenses.

Operating income was $400.9 million, or 14.7% of net sales, compared to $442.1 million, or 16.8% of net sales.

The tax rate increased to 23.2% compared to 22.8% primarily due to a reduced benefit from income tax accounting for stock-based compensation.

Net income was $313.1 million compared to $347.1 million.

Diluted earnings per share was $6.47, including a $0.10 benefit due to income tax accounting for stock-based compensation, compared to $6.88, including a $0.14 benefit due to income tax accounting for stock-based compensation.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $524.6 million.

Merchandise inventories, net at the end of first quarter of fiscal 2024 increased to $1.9 billion compared to $1.8 billion at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The increase was primarily due to inventory to support new brand launches, 36 net new stores, and an increase in distribution center inventory primarily due to the opening of the market fulfillment center in Greer, SC.

Share Repurchase Program

During the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company repurchased 588,004 shares of its common stock at a cost of $285.1 million. As of May 4, 2024, $1.8 billion remained available under the $2.0 billion share repurchase program announced in March 2024.

Store Update

During the first quarter of fiscal 2024, we opened 12 new stores, closed two stores, and relocated one store. At the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2024 the Company operated 1,395 stores totaling 14.6 million square feet.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

The Company has updated its outlook for fiscal 2024.

Prior FY24 Outlook Updated FY24 Outlook Net sales $11.7 billion to $11.8 billion $11.5 billion to $11.6 billion Comparable sales 4% to 5% 2% to 3% New stores, net 60-65 no change Remodel and relocation projects 40-45 no change Operating margin 14.0% to 14.3% 13.7% to 14.0% Diluted earnings per share $26.20 to $27.00 $25.20 to $26.00 Share repurchases approximately $1 billion no change Interest income approximately $11 million approximately $13 million Effective tax rate approximately 24.3% approximately 24% Capital expenditures $415 million to $490 million no change Depreciation and amortization expense $275 million to $280 million $270 million to $275 million

Conference Call Information

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflect the company's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "targets," "strategies" or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon the company's historical performance and on current plans, estimates and expectations. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by the company or any other person that the future plans, estimates, targets, strategies or expectations contemplated by the company will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation:

macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, elevated interest rates and recessionary concerns, as well as continuing labor cost pressures, and transportation and shipping cost pressures, have had, and may continue to have, a negative impact on our business, financial condition, profitability, and cash flows (including future uncertain impacts);

changes in the overall level of consumer spending and volatility in the economy, including as a result of macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical events;

our ability to sustain our growth plans and successfully implement our long-range strategic and financial plan;

the ability to execute our operational excellence priorities, including continuous improvement, Project SOAR (the replacement of our enterprise resource planning platform), and supply chain optimization;

our ability to gauge beauty trends and react to changing consumer preferences in a timely manner;

the possibility that we may be unable to compete effectively in our highly competitive markets;

the possibility of significant interruptions in the operations of our distribution centers, fast fulfillment centers, and market fulfillment centers;

the possibility that cybersecurity or information security breaches and other disruptions could compromise our information or result in the unauthorized disclosure of confidential information;

the possibility of material disruptions to our information systems, including our Ulta.com website and mobile applications;

the failure to maintain satisfactory compliance with applicable privacy and data protection laws and regulations;

changes in the good relationships we have with our brand partners, our ability to continue to obtain sufficient merchandise from our brand partners, and/or our ability to continue to offer permanent or temporary exclusive products of our brand partners;

our ability to effectively manage our inventory and protect against inventory shrink;

changes in the wholesale cost of our products and/or interruptions at our brand partners' or third-party vendors' operations;

epidemics, pandemics or natural disasters, which could negatively impact sales;

the possibility that new store openings and existing locations may be impacted by developer or co-tenant issues;

our ability to attract and retain key executive personnel;

the impact of climate change on our business operations and/or supply chain;

our ability to successfully execute our common stock repurchase program or implement future common stock repurchase programs;

a decline in operating results which could lead to asset impairment and store closure charges; and

other risk factors detailed in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including risk factors contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 3, 2024, as such may be amended or supplemented in its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The Company's filings with the SEC are available at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Exhibit 1 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) 13 Weeks Ended May 4, April 29, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 2,725,848 100.0 % $ 2,634,263 100.0 % Cost of sales 1,656,068 60.8 % 1,579,406 60.0 % Gross profit 1,069,780 39.2 % 1,054,857 40.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 665,913 24.4 % 612,129 23.2 % Pre-opening expenses 2,919 0.1 % 658 0.0 % Operating income 400,948 14.7 % 442,070 16.8 % Interest income, net (6,900 ) (0.3 %) (7,348 ) (0.3 %) Income before income taxes 407,848 15.0 % 449,418 17.1 % Income tax expense 94,735 3.5 % 102,367 3.9 % Net income $ 313,113 11.5 % $ 347,051 13.2 % Net income per common share: Basic $ 6.51 $ 6.92 Diluted $ 6.47 $ 6.88 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 48,125 50,153 Diluted 48,381 50,469

Exhibit 2 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) May 4, February 3, April 29, 2024 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 524,596 $ 766,594 $ 636,449 Receivables, net 203,463 207,939 190,282 Merchandise inventories, net 1,906,040 1,742,136 1,751,235 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 126,529 115,598 108,014 Prepaid income taxes - 4,251 - Total current assets 2,760,628 2,836,518 2,685,980 Property and equipment, net 1,195,658 1,182,335 1,019,978 Operating lease assets 1,561,767 1,574,530 1,559,560 Goodwill 10,870 10,870 10,870 Other intangible assets, net 434 510 1,015 Deferred compensation plan assets 45,718 43,516 37,002 Other long-term assets 56,864 58,732 61,314 Total assets $ 5,631,939 $ 5,707,011 $ 5,375,719 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 463,777 $ 544,001 $ 621,272 Accrued liabilities 332,692 382,468 308,583 Deferred revenue 398,729 436,591 357,217 Current operating lease liabilities 284,815 283,821 288,133 Accrued income taxes 92,711 11,310 58,695 Total current liabilities 1,572,724 1,658,191 1,633,900 Non-current operating lease liabilities 1,607,953 1,627,271 1,610,256 Deferred income taxes 89,556 85,921 57,490 Other long-term liabilities 60,963 56,300 56,005 Total liabilities 3,331,196 3,427,683 3,357,651 Commitments and contingencies Total stockholders' equity 2,300,743 2,279,328 2,018,068 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,631,939 $ 5,707,011 $ 5,375,719

Exhibit 3 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) 13 Weeks Ended May 4, April 29, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating activities Net income $ 313,113 $ 347,051 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 64,739 57,949 Non-cash lease expense 77,938 75,478 Deferred income taxes 3,635 2,144 Stock-based compensation expense 10,082 9,721 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 2,975 1,451 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 4,476 9,140 Merchandise inventories (163,904 ) (147,784 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (10,931 ) 22,232 Income taxes 85,652 97,003 Accounts payable (74,069 ) 62,257 Accrued liabilities (43,846 ) (98,515 ) Deferred revenue (37,862 ) (37,460 ) Operating lease liabilities (83,500 ) (78,562 ) Other assets and liabilities 10,842 (17,204 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 159,340 304,901 Investing activities Capital expenditures (91,024 ) (109,766 ) Other investments (2,563 ) (314 ) Net cash used in investing activities (93,587 ) (110,080 ) Financing activities Repurchase of common shares (289,431 ) (283,517 ) Stock options exercised 8,913 8,927 Purchase of treasury shares (23,283 ) (21,659 ) Debt issuance costs (3,950 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (307,751 ) (296,249 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (241,998 ) (101,428 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 766,594 737,877 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 524,596 $ 636,449

Exhibit 4 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Store Update Total stores open Number of stores Number of stores Total stores at beginning of the opened during the closed during the open at Fiscal 2024 quarter quarter quarter end of the quarter 1st Quarter 1,385 12 2 1,395

Gross square feet for Total gross square stores opened or Gross square feet for Total gross square feet at beginning of expanded during the stores closed feet at end of the Fiscal 2024 the quarter quarter during the quarter quarter 1st Quarter 14,515,593 114,786 15,615 14,614,764

Exhibit 5 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Sales by Category The following table sets forth the approximate percentage of net sales by primary category: 13 Weeks Ended May 4, April 29, 2024 2023 Cosmetics 42 % 44 % Skincare 23 % 22 % Haircare 19 % 19 % Fragrance 10 % 9 % Services 4 % 4 % Other 2 % 2 % 100 % 100 % Certain sales departments were reclassified between categories in the prior year to conform to current year presentation, including moving the bath category from Fragrance to Skincare.

