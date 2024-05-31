Acer Launches New Line of TravelMate Business AI Laptops

New TravelMate laptops deliver business-grade experiences with the latest AI, security, and management solutions, in durable thin-and-light chassis designs

New Acer TravelMate laptops are powered by the latest processors with built-in NPUs, Copilot on Windows with dedicated hotkey [1] , Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 security protection and Acer's suite of commercial management solutions

The Intel Evo Edition Acer TravelMate P6 14 brings premium AI experiences featuring Intel® Core Ultra processors with Intel vPro® Enterprise, plus stunning visuals on a 2.8K OLED display

Acer TravelMate P6 14 brings premium AI experiences featuring Intel Core Ultra processors with Intel vPro Enterprise, plus stunning visuals on their WUXGA displays; Convertible model comes with an option for a touch display and 4G LTE connection

The TravelMate P4 14 is powered by AMD Ryzen PRO 8040 Series processors with AMD Ryzen AI for unique local AI-enabled experiences to boost productivity and with support from up to 64 GB of dual-channel DDR5 memory for cutting-edge performance in rendering tasks, boosting multitasking efficiency and better handling of large datasets

Latest TravelMate laptops are built for lasting use and durability with long-lasting and fast-charging batteries, MIL-810H durability certification, and Acer Dust Defender, and are designed for sustainability with TCO certification and EPEAT registration

TAIPEI, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced a new range of AI-enhanced TravelMate business laptops. Powered with the latest generation of processors with built-in NPUs, the new laptops offer professionals and executives next-level performance, productivity, and mobility, in addition to enhanced security and connectivity features.

Optimized to deliver new AI-powered capabilities and user experiences, all of the new business laptops come with Acer TravelMateSense for quick access to device management settings and customizations, a new Acer Experience Zone for the collection of the devices' AI features, and Copilot accessible through a dedicated hotkey[1]. Each model also offers advanced security and administration features to streamline device deployment and management for business, ensuring data are safeguarded with discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, biometric security, and a camera privacy shutter.

Acer TravelMate P6 14: Premium Experiences and OLED Display Quality

Designed for business leaders and executives, the Acer TravelMate P6 14 (TMP614-73) is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 processors with Intel vPro Enterprise, and built-in Intel Graphics and Intel AI Boost to unlock new AI experiences, performance, and power efficiency in the premium device. The Intel Evo edition business laptop has up to 32 GB of LPDR5X memory[2], and up to 1 TB M.2 PCIe SSD[2]for long-lasting battery life and fast response even when handling large workloads.

A stunning 14-inch WQXGA+ OLED (2880 x 1800) panel with a touch option, paired with a 16:10 aspect ratio, narrow bezels, and DTS® audio delight users with immersive audio and visual experiences. Cinematic colors and motion clarity can be experienced when watching videos with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut support and VESA HDR TrueBlack 500 certification. The TravelMate P6 14 also comes with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth® 5.3, and a large availability of essential ports that support Thunderbolt 4 for seamless connectivity and convenience during business travels.

Acer TravelMate P4 Series Laptops: The Ultimate Work Companions

The new TravelMate P4 Series of thin-and-light business laptops include a 14-inch convertible design, as well as 14- and 16-inch clamshell models, all with new performance, security, and device management features to support professionals and IT technicians.

The 2-in-1 Acer TravelMate P4 Spin 14 (TMP414RN-54) allows users to effortlessly switch between various tasks and modes and take advantage of its portability weighing just 1.49 kg and 21.9 mm thin. It gets a performance boost with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 165U[1] with built-in Intel Graphics and Intel vPro Enterprise eligibility, and long battery life[2,3] for efficient work sessions plus fast charging capability when needed. The device also comes with a 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display with a touch option and a 16:10 narrow bezel for an enhanced visual and audio experience with DTS immersive audio. Helping highly mobile professionals stay connected, the TravelMate P4 Spin 14 comes with Wi-FE 6E and optional 4G LTE[2] connectivity.

Productivity and reliable performance are ensured on the Acer TravelMate P4 16 (TMP416-53) as it is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors with Intel vPro Enterprise[2]. It is further supported with Intel Unison, fast dual-channel DDR5 memory of up to 64 GB and up to 1 TB of PCIe SSD storage, along with extended battery[2,3] life. Stunning visual details are shown on the device's WUXGA (1920x1200)[2] narrow bezel display paired with Acer TrueHarmony technology for elevated audio. Like the convertible model, the 16-inch laptop comes with a variety of ports that help professionals stay connected when out of the office.

The Acer TravelMate P4 14 (TMP414-42-TCO) features the latest AMD Ryzen PRO 8040 Series processors advanced with AMD Ryzen AI, with up to eight high-performance processing cores based on the "Zen 4" architecture, to deliver ultimate performance across collaboration, productivity and content creation applications. Ryzen AI empowers the AI PC with incredible speed, enabling enhanced privacy, excellent battery life, and whisper-quiet operation. It supports up to 64 GB of DDR5 memory, up to 1 TB of PCIe Gen4 storage, extended battery life, cutting-edge enterprise security features and modern Enterprise Mobility Management solutions as part of AMD PRO technologies

All the TravelMate P4 Series devices are designed to withstand the rigors of daily wear and tear without impeding performance. Their military-grade durability compliance[4] does just that and Acer Dust Defender helps minimize dust buildup internally that can be a cause of slowdown. Device protection extends even further with all devices equipped with discrete TMP 2.0, privacy shutters and fingerprint readers for secured logins, and an optional Smartcard reader for the TravelMate P4 models.

Enhanced with AI Features

Each of the TravelMate business laptops is equipped with new AI features for collaboration and creation, collated in the Acer Experience Zone on the TravelMateSense application. Creative professionals can leverage Acer LiveArt which helps to instantly remove the background of an image[8] with people, animals and objects and generate depth maps on 2D images. With GIMP and Intel Stable Diffusion plugin[9], they can also generate illustrations and images with just a few clicks and simple text input.

These TravelMate products also ship with the new Acer PurifiedView 2.0, which utilizes the NPU to offload AI-accelerated applications to optimize power consumption and create smoother experiences when videoconferencing and live streaming experiences with Background Blur, Automatic Framing, and Eye Contact to make users look their best at all times. The devices also enable Acer PurifiedVoice with AI Noise Reduction to actively suppress background noise for clearer audio.

Pre-installed Business Support Solutions

Acer's suite of commercial solutions supports entrepreneurs and business owners to manage business functions and safeguard vital information. With the new TravelMateSense software, user can optimize, tailor, and access support systems on their laptops with one click of the TravelMateSense key. "Workflow" consolidates all the functions users may need in different work scenarios (Meeting, Away, and Work) and can be further customized based on specific preferences. "Secure Guard" provides a range of security-related features, including USB Device Filter, Personal Secure Drive, File Secure, and Dynamic Lock to keep the TravelMate devices safe from potential threats. With "Checkup", users can examine the health of vital device components such as storage, RAM, and battery health which comes with a guide to perform calibrations for battery charging optimization. Further configurations on the system such as performance and charging modes, screen settings, and the DustDefender function are available along with an overview system status window on the home page for a real-time status report on the TravelMate devices.

Acer Office Manager is useful since it allows offices without dedicated IT staff to poll data, centralize resources and monitor IT assets in one portal. Safeguarding critical data is also made easier as Acer ProShield Plus integrates multiple security and management features in a single-client console.

Certified Earth-friendly

All Acer TravelMate laptops are EPEAT-registered and incorporate the use of recycled materials in their design and packaging, meeting the most demanding set of criteria for sustainability leadership in electronics.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer TravelMate P6 14 (TMP614-73) will be available in North America in July, starting at USD 1,429.99, and in EMEA in Q3, starting at EUR 1,359.

The Acer TravelMate P4 Spin 14 (TMP414RN-54) will be available in North America in July, starting at USD1,329.99, and in EMEA in Q3, starting at EUR 1,019.

The Acer TravelMate P4 16 (TMP416-53) will be available in North America in July, starting at USD 1,229, and in EMEA in Q3, starting at EUR 959.

The Acer TravelMate P4 14 (TMP14-42-TCO) will be available in EMEA in Q4, starting at EUR 949.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

Visit Acer's Media Center for product images and specifications, or visit the Acer Press Room to see all announcements.

Specifications

Name Acer TravelMate P6 14 Model P614-73 Operating System Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home Processors Intel® Core Ultra 7 processor 165H ( Intel® AI Boost capable, and Intel® vPro Enterprise eligibility) Intel® Core Ultra 7 processor 155H ( Intel® AI Boost capable) Intel® Core Ultra 5 processor 135H ( Intel® AI Boost capable, and Intel® vPro Enterprise eligibility) Intel® Core Ultra 5 processor 125H ( Intel® AI Boost capable) Graphics Intel® Arc Graphics eligible Memory Up to 32 GB dual-channel LPDDR5X SDRAM Display 14.0" display with OLED technology, WQXGA (2880x1800), 16:10 Aspect Ratio, 400 nits brightness, Acer CineCrystal, 100% DCI-P3 Storage Up to 1 TB, PCIe Gen 4, 16 Gb/s, NVMe, Dual slots Camera FHD camera (1920 x 1080) with 1080p HD video at 60 FPS; with Temporal Noise Reduction, and Privacy Shutter; Dual-mic support Ports Two USB Type-C (supporting Thunderbolt 4, USB charging and Power Delivery up to 65W), one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.0, MicroSD Card reader Battery, Battery life 65 Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery, fast charging; provides battery life up to 12 hours Wireless and Networking Wi-Fi 7 Wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.3 or above Security Acer ProShield Plus, Discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM) solution Dimensions 313.4 (W) x 226.5 (D) x 16.9/18.9 (H) mm [12.34 (W) x 8.92 (D) x 0.67/0.74 (H) inches], 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs.) System Compliance Energy Star®, EPEAT®

Name Acer TravelMate P4 Spin 14 Model P414RN-54 Operating System Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home Processors Intel® Core Ultra 7 processor 165U ( Intel® AI Boost capable, and Intel® vPro Enterprise eligibility) Intel® Core Ultra 7 processor 155U ( Intel® AI Boost capable) Intel® Core Ultra 5 processor 135U ( Intel® AI Boost capable, and Intel® vPro Enterprise eligibility) Intel® Core Ultra 5 processor 125U ( Intel® AI Boost capable) Graphics Intel® Graphics Memory Up to 64 GB dual-channel DDR5 SDRAM Display 14.0" display with IPS technology, WUXGA (1920x1200), 16:10 Aspect Ratio, 340 nits brightness, 100% sRGB Storage Up to 1 TB, PCIe Gen4, 16 Gb/s, NVMe Camera FHD camera (1920 x 1080) with 1080p HD video at 60 FPS; with Temporal Noise Reduction, and Privacy Shutter; Dual-mic support Ports Two USB Type-C (supporting Thunderbolt 4, USB charging and Power Delivery up to 100W), twoUSB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.0, MicroSD Card reader Battery, Battery life Up to 65 Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery, fast charging; provides battery life up to 14.5 hours Wireless and Networking Wi-Fi 6E Wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.3 or above Security Acer ProShield Plus, Discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM) solution Dimensions 319 (W) x 229 (D) x 18.9/21.9 (H) mm [12.56 (W) x 9.02 (D) x 0.74/0.86 (H) inches], 1.49 kg (3.28 lbs.) System Compliance Energy Star®, EPEAT® Gold

Name Acer TravelMate P4 16 Model P416-53 Operating System Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home Processors Intel® Core Ultra 7 processor 165U ( Intel® AI Boost capable, and Intel® vPro Enterprise eligibility) Intel® Core Ultra 7 processor 155U ( Intel® AI Boost capable) Intel® Core Ultra 5 processor 135U ( Intel® AI Boost capable, and Intel® vPro Enterprise eligibility) Intel® Core Ultra 5 processor 125U ( Intel® AI Boost capable) Graphics Intel® Graphics Memory Up to 64 GB dual-channel DDR5 SDRAM Display 16.0" display with IPS technology, WUXGA (1920x1200), 16:10 Aspect Ratio, 400 nits brightness, 100% sRGB Storage Up to 1 TB, PCIe Gen 4, 16 Gb/s, NVMe, Dual slots Camera FHD camera (1920 x 1080) with 1080p HD video at 60 FPS; with Temporal Noise Reduction, and Privacy Shutter; Dual-mic support Ports Two USB Type-C (supporting Thunderbolt 4, USB charging and Power Delivery up to 65W), two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, MicroSD Card reader Battery, Battery life 53 Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery, fast charging; provides battery life up to 14 hours Wireless and Networking Wi-Fi 6E Wireless LAN, Bluetooth 5.3 or above Security Acer ProShield Plus, Discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM) solution Dimensions 358 (W) x 251 (D) x 18.9/20.9 (H) mm [14.09 (W) x 9.88 (D) x 0.74/0.82 (H) inches], 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs.) System Compliance Energy Star®, EPEAT®

Name Acer TravelMate P4 14 Model P414-42-TCO Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processors AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 8840U octa-core processor (AMD Ryzen AI capable) AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 8640U hexa-core processor (AMD Ryzen AI capable) AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 8540U hexa-core processor AMD Ryzen 3 8840U quad-core processor Graphics AMD Radeon 780M Graphics AMD Radeon 760M Graphics Memory Up to 64 GB dual-channel DDR5 SDRAM Display 14.0" display with IPS technology, WUXGA (1920x1200), 16:10 Aspect Ratio, 300 nits brightness, 100% sRGB Storage Up to 1 TB, PCIe Gen 4, 16 Gb/s, NVMe Camera FHD camera (1920 x 1080) with 1080p HD video at 60 FPS; with Temporal Noise Reduction, and Privacy Shutter; Dual-mic support Ports Two USB Type-C (supporting USB charging and Power Delivery up to 65W), two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, SmartCard reader Battery, Battery life Up to 65 Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery, fast charging; provides battery life up to 14 hours Wireless and Networking Wi-Fi 6E Wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.3 or above Security Acer ProShield Plus, Discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM) solution Dimensions 319 (W) x 229 (D) x 18.9 (H) mm [12.56 (W) x 9.02 (D) x 0.74 (H) inches]., 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs.) System Compliance Energy Star®, EPEAT®

About Acer

Established in 1976, Acer is a hardware + software + services company dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of innovative products that enhance people's lives. Acer's product offerings include PCs, displays, projectors, servers, tablets, smartphones and wearables. It is also developing cloud solutions to bring together the Internet of Things. Acer celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2016 and is one of the world's top 5 PC companies. It employs 7,000 people worldwide and has a presence in over 160 countries. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2024 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Celeron, Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

[1] Microsoft Copilot is embedded in Microsoft 365 apps and requires pre-installment.

[2] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. All models subject to availability.

[3] Battery life is measured under specific test settings and conditions pursuant to MobileMark 2025. Actual battery life may vary considerably by specifications, model, and operating conditions.

[4] MIL-STD 810G/H is a testing protocol conducted in controlled settings and does not guarantee future performance in all situations. Do not attempt to simulate these tests, as damage resulting from this will not be covered by Acer's standard warranty.

[5] For more information on our TCO Certified devices, please contact your local sales representative.

[6] PCR material on B cover and power adapter

[7] EPEAT® registration varies by country. See http://www.epeat.net/ for registration status for each country.

[8] Image format in.jpg and.png and size up to 10MB. Acer LiveArt updated version, availability and rollout timing varies by models.

[9] Only supported on Intel models.

SOURCE Acer