Highest Performances Holdings Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year 2024

GUANGZHOU, China, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HPH) ("HPH" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of its fiscal year 2024 from July 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023 (the "reporting period").



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2024

Net revenues decreased by 48.0% to RMB35.6 million (US$5.0 million) from RMB68.4 million for the same period of the fiscal year 2023; and





Net loss was RMB33.3 million (US$4.7 million) and net loss attributable to HPH's shareholders was RMB33.3 million (US$4.7 million), while HPH recognized net loss and net loss attributable to HPH's shareholders of RMB31.5 million for the same period of the fiscal year 2023.

Mr. Yinan Hu, Chief Executive Officer of HPH, commented,

"In the first half of the fiscal year 2024, despite economic downturn and market uncertainties, we made positive progress in both retail and institutional fronts.

"In the retail sector, we remained committed to long-term strategies and suitability principles. Our focus on enhancing product screening and marketing service capabilities, coupled with measures like refining product offerings, establishing a multi-account system, and optimizing system support, resulted in an improved experience for both customers and financial advisors. This concerted effort ensured the stabilization of our customer base and business volume despite market fluctuations. Meanwhile, our institutional business saw significant breakthroughs. Our one-stop trading platform gained considerable traction among institutional clients. Additionally, we successfully leveraged external channel resources and forged long-term strategic partnerships with multiple major banks and insurance companies. Consequently, the transaction value of publicly raised fund by institutional clients and outstanding balance grew by 129% and 456%, to RMB4.8 billion and RMB2.9 billion, respectively, during the reporting period. Simultaneously, we also implemented effective cost-saving measures without compromising management efficiency. Adjustments to marketing policies, optimization of payment methods, and rationalization of staffing and workplace arrangements led to a 40.7% reduction in management and sales expenses in the first half of its fiscal year 2024 compared to the same period last year. Additionally, in response to regulatory changes, we adopted proactive strategies to ensure compliance and uphold ethical business practices.

"At the strategic level, we responded to market dynamics with initiatives aligned with our long-term vision to ensure steady growth in the increasingly complex and dynamic environment. We have successfully completed a share exchange transaction with certain shareholders of Fanhua Inc. ("Fanhua"), acquiring a controlling equity interest in Fanhua at the end of December 2023. Through deep integration with Fanhua, we aim to jointly establish a "leading global intelligent financial services platform," further expanding our market presence in the financial services sector. In February 2024, the Company entered into a framework agreement with Singapore White Group Pte. Ltd. ("White Group"), aiming to leverage White Group's strengths in capital raising and mergers and acquisitions in the international market to accelerate our intelligent development and global expansion. Through this partnership, we seek to break through development barriers and initiate a new phase of strong growth. Currently, we are in close collaboration with White Group and its partners regarding the implementation of various investment projects.

"Looking ahead to the second half of the fiscal year 2024, amidst the challenges posed by the current economic environment, we will maintain a resilient stance in adapting to market dynamics while unwaveringly executing our strategic plans. By fostering synergy with Fanhua, expanding our wealth management offerings, and advancing our institutional business, we aim to deliver superior and more diverse financial services to our clients. Simultaneously, we will persist in driving digital transformation and intelligent development to enhance service experiences, thereby achieving sustainable growth and long-term development for the Company."

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2024

The Company obtained control of the Fanhua at the end of December 2023 upon the completion of the transfer of shares according to the written share exchange agreement and when effective control being operationally obtained. The Company started to consolidate Fanhua' s financial statement since December 31, 2023. The financial results for the first half of the fiscal year 2024 do not include any profits of Fanhua. The financial positions as of December 31, 2023 changed significantly mainly due to the acquisition of Fanhua, which also included preliminary purchase price allocation results.

Net revenues

Net revenues for the first half of the fiscal year 2024 were RMB35.6 million (US$5.0 million), representing a 48.0% decrease from RMB68.4 million for the same period of the fiscal year 2023.



Net revenues generated from our wealth management services for the first half of the fiscal year 2024 were RMB30.3 million (US$4.3 million), representing a 43.4% decrease from RMB53.5 million for the same period of the fiscal year 2023. In particular,



Net revenues generated from the distribution of publicly raised fund products for the first half of the fiscal year 2024 were RMB24.6 million (US$3.5 million), representing a 31.2% decrease from RMB35.8 million for the same period of the fiscal year 2023. The decrease is mainly due to the A-share market experiencing a phase of decline, resulting in a conservative sentiment among investors. The decrease in investor risk appetite has led to a lack of confidence in the market and investment products, negatively impacting the transaction value of publicly raised fund products and leading to a decrease in commission income; and



Net revenues generated from the distribution of privately raised fund products for the first half of the fiscal year 2024 were RMB5.7 million (US$0.8 million), representing a 67.8% decrease from RMB17.8 million for the same period of the fiscal year 2023. The decrease was primarily because investors were influenced by market volatility and heightened uncertainty about the future so that they adopted a more cautious stance towards riskier products such as private equity funds, or decided to redeem early. Consequently, during the reporting period, both the transaction value and outstanding daily balance of our privately raised fund products decreased, resulting in a decline in commission income (including management fees); and (ii) performance-based fees of RMB0.5 million recognized in the first half of the fiscal year 2024, as compared to RMB1.8 million in the first half of the fiscal year 2023, representing a 69.1% decrease.





Net revenues generated from our asset management services for the first half of the fiscal year 2024 were RMB0.5 million (US$67,000), representing a 59.2% decrease from RMB1.2 million for the same period of the fiscal year 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the reduction in the size of the our actively managed fund of funds.





Net revenues generated from our other services for the first half of the fiscal year 2024 were RMB4.8 million (US$0.7 million), representing a 65.2% decrease from RMB13.7 million for the same period of the fiscal year 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in revenues from insurance consulting services and the consulting services related to trust and family wealth inheritance provided to clients.

Operating costs and expenses



Operating costs and expenses for the first half of the fiscal year 2024 were RMB63.0 million (US$8.9million), representing a 41.0% decrease from RMB106.7 million for the same period of the fiscal year 2023. In particular,

Cost of sales for the first half of the fiscal year 2024 were RMB8.4 million (US$1.2 million), representing a 42.7% decrease from RMB14.6 million for the same period of the fiscal year 2023, which was primarily a combined effect of an decrease in commission expenses as a result of the decrease in the distribution of public raised fund products and privately raised fund products, and a decrease in commission expenses as a result of the decrease from revenues from insurance consulting services and the consulting services related to trust and family wealth inheritance provided to clients;





Selling expenses for the first half of the fiscal year 2024 were RMB11.0 million (US$1.5 million), representing a 73.9% decrease from RMB42.1 million for the same period of the fiscal year 2023. This decrease was primarily due to (i) a reduction of labor costs caused by staff optimization; and (ii) a decrease in rental expenses as a result of the fact that we further focused on our advantageous areas and cutting unnecessary branch offices; and





General and administrative expenses for the first half of the fiscal year 2024 were RMB43.6 million (US$6.1 million), representing a 12.6% decrease from RMB50.0 million for the same period of the fiscal year 2023, primarily due to (i) decrease in labor cost related to the optimization of our admin workforce; (ii) decrease in rental expense; and (iii) partially offset by an increase in expense related to the merger and acquisition transaction.

Investment (loss) income

Investment income for the first half of the fiscal year 2024 was RMB68,000 (US$10,000), investment losses for the first half of fiscal 2023 were RMB0.2 million. Investment income consisted of yields from short-term investments in financial products and is recognized when the investment matures or is disposed of.



Interest Income

Interest income for the first half of the fiscal year 2024 was RMB3.1 million (US$0.4 million), representing a 31.8% decrease from RMB4.6 million for the same period of the fiscal year 2023, primarily due to a reduction in interest income resulting from a decrease in the amount of short-term loan receivables to third parties.

Sundry Income (loss)

Sundry loss for the first half of the fiscal year 2024 was RMB1.1 million (US$0.2million), compared to sundry income of RMB0.7 million for the same period of the fiscal year 2023. The sundry loss was primarily related to the provisions for expected credit loss applied.

Income Tax Expense/Benefit

We recognized income tax expense of RMB7.9 million (US$1.1 million) for the first half of the fiscal year 2024 primarily due to the allowance of deferred tax assets recognized in previous fiscal year while we recognized income tax benefit of RMB1.7 million for the same period of the fiscal year 2023.

Net Loss

We recognized a net loss of RMB33.3 million (US$4.7 million) for first half of the fiscal year 2024, representing a 5.7% increase from RMB31.5 million for the same period of the fiscal year 2023. The increase of net loss was mainly due to recognizing an income tax expense of RMB 8.6 million this reporting period, attributable to the impairment of deferred tax assets while we have implemented a series of cost-control measures that have partially offset this increase.

Basic and Diluted Loss per ADS

Basic and diluted loss per ADS for the first half of the fiscal year 2024 was RMB0.526 (US$0.074) and 0.526 (US$0.074), respectively. We recognized basic and diluted loss per ADS of RMB0.522 and RMB0.522, respectively, for the same period of the fiscal year 2023.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of December 31, 2023, we had cash and cash equivalents of RMB593.0 million (US$83.5 million), and we had cash and cash equivalents of RMB164.5 million as of June 30, 2023. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was mainly due to cash and cash equivalents brought in through the acquisition of Fanhua.

FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION

In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the first half of the fiscal year 2024 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise indicated, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.0999 to US$1.00, the effective central parity rate for December 29, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Highest Performances Holdings Inc.



Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 164,470 593,039 83,528 Accounts receivable, net 37,601 652,084 91,844 Short-term investments - 968,423 136,400 Other receivables 23,143 198,640 27,978 Other current assets 12,781 179,675 25,307 Total current assets 237,995 2,591,861 365,057 Property and equipment, net 1,566 92,579 13,039 Intangible assets, net 1,791 470,056 66,206 Deferred tax assets, net 16,552 47,585 6,702 Right-of-use assets 13,607 148,022 20,848 Accounts receivable, net - non current - 711,424 100,202 Goodwill - 669,518 94,300 Other non-current assets 22 244,166 34,390 Total assets 271,533 4,975,211 700,744 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: LIABILITIES: Current liabilities: Accounts payable 6,292 410,424 57,807 Accrued payroll 7,665 106,367 14,981 Lease liabilities, current 4,793 61,614 8,678 Income taxes payable 1,757 100,260 14,121 Short-term loan - 164,300 23,141 Other current liabilities 10,559 201,412 28,369 Total current liabilities 31,066 1,044,377 147,097 Other tax liabilities 13,760 48,128 6,779 Accounts payable - non-current - 401,385 56,534 Other non-current liabilities - 33,374 4,701 Deferred income tax liabilities - 251,805 35,466 Non-current operating lease liabilities 9,673 78,527 11,060 Total liabilities 54,499 1,857,596 261,637 Commitments and contingencies EQUITY: Ordinary shares 600 2,617 369 Treasury stock - (29 ) (4 ) Additional paid-in capital 224,694 1,551,910 218,582 Statutory reserves 23,071 23,064 3,248 Retained earnings1 (31,498 ) (64,836 ) (9,132 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 167 255 36 Total shareholders' equity 217,034 1,512,981 213,099 Non-controlling interests - 1,604,634 226,008 Total equity 217,034 3,117,615 439,107 Total liabilities and equity 271,533 4,975,211 700,744

_______________

1 In June 2016, FASB issued ASU No. 2016-13, "Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments". This standard requires entities to measure all expected credit losses of financial assets held at a reporting date based on historical experience, current conditions, and reasonable and supportable forecasts in order to record credit losses in a timelier manner. ASU 2016-13 also amends the accounting for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities and purchased financial assets with credit deterioration. ASU 2016-13 adds to U.S. GAAP an impairment model (known as the current expected credit loss (CECL) model) that is based on expected losses rather than incurred losses. The Company adopted the ASU No. 2016-13 in the first half of FY2024 on a modified-retrospective basis, the cumulative-effect adjustment reduce opening retained earnings balance by approximately RMB93,000 in the statement of financial position as of July 1, 2023.

Highest Performances Holdings Inc.



Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of

Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except for percentages) Six months ended December 31, 2022 2023 RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Change (%) Net Revenues: Wealth management 53,546 30,328 4,272 (43.4 )% Asset management 1,161 474 67 (59.2 )% Other services 13,722 4,775 672 (65.2 )% Total net revenues 68,429 35,577 5,011 (48.0 )% Operating costs and expenses: Cost of sales (14,601 ) (8,368 ) (1,179 ) (42.7 )% Selling expenses (42,135 ) (10,991 ) (1,548 ) (73.9 )% General and administrative expenses (49,952 ) (43,638 ) (6,146 ) (12.6 )% Total operating costs and expenses (106,688 ) (62,997 ) (8,873 ) (41.0 )% Loss from operations (38,259 ) (27,420 ) (3,862 ) (28.3 )% Other income: Interest income 4,579 3,125 440 (31.8 )% Investment (loss) income (176 ) 68 10 N/A Sundry income (loss) 723 (1,080 ) (152 ) N/A Loss before income taxes (33,133 ) (25,307 ) (3,564 ) (23.6 )% Income tax benefit/(expense) 1,679 (7,945 ) (1,119 ) N/A Net loss (31,454 ) (33,252 ) (4,683 ) 5.7 %

Highest Performances Holdings Inc.



Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of

Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Continued)

(In thousands, except for shares, income per share, income per ADS) Six months ended December 31, 2022 2023 RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Net loss per share: Basic and diluted (0.348 ) (0.350 ) (0.049 ) Net loss per ADS: Basic and diluted (0.522 ) (0.526 ) (0.074 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computation: Basic and diluted 90,472,014 94,885,079 94,885,079 Net loss (31,454 ) (33,252 ) (4,683 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) 351 88 12 Total Comprehensive loss (31,103 ) (33,164 ) (4,671 )



