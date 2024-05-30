Anzeige
Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Operating Results for Fiscal 2024

ISSAQUAH, Wash., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation ("Costco" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the third quarter (twelve weeks) and the first 36 weeks of fiscal 2024, ended May 12, 2024.

Net sales for the quarter increased 9.1 percent, to $57.39 billion, from $52.60 billion last year. Net sales for the first 36 weeks increased 7.0 percent, to $171.44 billion, from $160.28 billion last year. Net sales were positively impacted by approximately 0.5 to 1.0 percent for the quarter from the shift of the fiscal calendar, as a result of the fifty-third week last year.

The following comparable sales data reflect comparable locations year-over-year and comparable retail weeks.

Comparable sales for the third quarter and first 36 weeks of fiscal 2024 were as follows:

12 Weeks 12 Weeks 36 Weeks 36 Weeks
Adjusted* Adjusted*
U.S.6.2% 6.0% 4.1% 4.5%
Canada7.7% 7.4% 7.7% 8.2%
Other International7.7% 8.5% 9.1% 7.9%
Total Company6.6% 6.5% 5.3% 5.4%
E-commerce20.7% 20.7% 14.9% 14.7%

*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Net income for the quarter was $1.68 billion, $3.78 per diluted share. Last year's third quarter net income was $1.30 billion, $2.93 per diluted share, which included a non-recurring charge to merchandise costs of $298 million pretax, $0.50 per diluted share, primarily for the discontinuation of our charter shipping activities. Net income for the first 36 weeks was $5.01 billion, $11.27 per diluted share, compared to $4.13 billion, $9.30 per diluted share, last year.

Costco currently operates 878 warehouses, including 605 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 108 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 33 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 18 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, seven in China, four in Spain, two in France, and one each in Iceland, New Zealand and Sweden. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.

A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, May 30, 2024, and is available via a webcast on investor.costco.com (click on "Events & Presentations").

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, inflation or deflation, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs and wages), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, regulatory and other impacts related to climate change, public-health related factors, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company's public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Comparable sales and comparable sales excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange are intended as supplemental information and are not a substitute for net sales presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

CONTACTS:Costco Wholesale Corporation
David Sherwood, 425/313-8239
Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254
Andrew Yoon, 425/313-6305

COST-Earn

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)
12 Weeks Ended 36 Weeks Ended
May 12, 2024 May 7, 2023 May 12, 2024 May 7, 2023
REVENUE
Net sales$57,392 $52,604 $171,440 $160,280
Membership fees 1,123 1,044 3,316 3,071
Total revenue 58,515 53,648 174,756 163,351
OPERATING EXPENSES
Merchandise costs 51,173 47,175 152,770 143,367
Selling, general and administrative 5,145 4,794 15,743 14,651
Operating income 2,197 1,679 6,243 5,333
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Interest expense (41) (36) (120) (104)
Interest income and other, net 128 128 504 295
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,284 1,771 6,627 5,524
Provision for income taxes 603 469 1,614 1,392
NET INCOME$1,681 $1,302 $5,013 $4,132
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic$3.79 $2.94 $11.29 $9.31
Diluted$3.78 $2.93 $11.27 $9.30
Shares used in calculation (000s):
Basic 443,892 443,814 443,870 443,843
Diluted 444,828 444,360 444,662 444,455
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in millions, except par value and share data) (unaudited)
Subject to Reclassification
May 12, 2024 September 3, 2023
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents$10,404 $13,700
Short-term investments 1,095 1,534
Receivables, net 2,583 2,285
Merchandise inventories 17,430 16,651
Other current assets 1,776 1,709
Total current assets 33,288 35,879
OTHER ASSETS
Property and equipment, net 28,062 26,684
Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,643 2,713
Other long-term assets 3,918 3,718
TOTAL ASSETS$67,911 $68,994
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable$18,844 $17,483
Accrued salaries and benefits 4,365 4,278
Accrued member rewards 2,339 2,150
Deferred membership fees 2,553 2,337
Current portion of long-term debt 1,077 1,081
Other current liabilities 6,183 6,254
Total current liabilities 35,361 33,583
OTHER LIABILITIES
Long-term debt, excluding current portion 5,834 5,377
Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,386 2,426
Other long-term liabilities 2,559 2,550
TOTAL LIABILITIES 46,140 43,936
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
EQUITY
Preferred stock $0.005 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - -
Common stock $0.005 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 443,374,000 and 442,793,000 shares issued and outstanding 2 2
Additional paid-in capital 7,702 7,340
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,922) (1,805)
Retained earnings 15,989 19,521
TOTAL EQUITY 21,771 25,058
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY$67,911 $68,994
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(amounts in millions) (unaudited)
Subject to Reclassification
36 Weeks Ended
May 12, 2024 May 7, 2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income$5,013 $4,132
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 1,531 1,389
Non-cash lease expense 220 300
Stock-based compensation 686 643
Impairment of assets and other non-cash operating activities, net (35) 441
Changes in working capital 966 438
Net cash provided by operating activities 8,381 7,343
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of short-term investments (1,007) (947)
Maturities and sales of short-term investments 1,441 594
Additions to property and equipment (3,133) (2,767)
Other investing activities, net (7) (27)
Net cash used in investing activities (2,706) (3,147)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Repayments of short-term borrowings (637) (698)
Proceeds from short-term borrowings 628 667
Repayments of long-term debt - (75)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 498 -
Tax withholdings on stock-based awards (313) (302)
Repurchases of common stock (484) (446)
Cash dividend payments (8,527) (799)
Financing lease payments (112) (204)
Other financing activities, net (1) (93)
Net cash used in financing activities (8,948) (1,950)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (23) 44
Net change in cash and cash equivalents (3,296) 2,290
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS BEGINNING OF YEAR 13,700 10,203
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS END OF YEAR$10,404 $12,493

