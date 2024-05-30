Cansortium Inc: Cansortium Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

- Q1 Revenue up 14% YoY to $25.2 Million
- 10th Consecutive Quarter of Positive Cash Flow from Operations
TAMPA, Fla., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company operating under the FLUENT brand, today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Unless otherwise indicated, all financial results are presented in U.S. dollars.
"We delivered another quarter of year-over-year revenue growth and positive cash flow generation during the first quarter as we continued to execute on our growth objectives," said CEO Robert Beasley. "We are making the critical investments needed to lay the foundation for growth and support our future plans and remain excited about the opportunities ahead."
"In Florida, we continue to ramp our new dispensaries while driving cultivation improvements, leading to production of more high quality, high THC products. These operating improvements drove another quarter of higher retail prices and average basket size, carrying over the trends we saw in the fourth quarter."
"Looking ahead, we are excited about the business combination with RIV Capital announced this morning, laying the groundwork for a presence in four of the five largest population states in the country upon closing. We remain laser focused on our existing portfolio in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas and look forward to closing the RIV Capital agreement in the fourth quarter."
Q1 2024 Financial Highlights (vs. Q1 2023)
- Revenue increased 14% to $25.2 million compared to $22.1 million.
- Florida revenue increased 16% to $21.1 million compared to $18.2 million.
- Adjusted gross profit1 was $12.3 million or 48.6% of revenue, compared to $10.2 million or 46.4% of revenue.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $6.8 million compared to $5.8 million, with the increase primarily driven by higher sales in Florida.
- Cash flow from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $4.1 million compared to $5.1 million in the prior year.
- At March 31, 2024 the Company had approximately $8.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and $62.9 million of total debt, with approximately 300 million shares outstanding.
1 Adjusted gross profit is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates adjusted gross profit from gross profit plus (minus) the changes in fair value of biological assets, as presented in the consolidated statement of operations.
Recent Operational Highlights
- The Company re-appointed Patricia Fonseca as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Cansortium effective May 13, 2024. Ms. Fonseca previously served as the CFO of the Company from March 9, 2021 to November 21, 2022.
- During the first quarter, the Company announced the commencement of a new cultivation facility, known as the "Rosa Facility" in Tampa, Florida along with the commencement of cultivation activities at its new facility in Ruskin.
- In Florida, Cansortium currently operates 35 locations and anticipates opening 3 new locations in the state by the end of 2024.
- The company announced it had entered a business combination agreement with RIV Capital on May 30, 2024.
About Cansortium Inc.
Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the Fluent brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.
Cansortium Inc.'s Common Shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.
|Cansortium Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|As of March 31, 2024 and 2023
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of United States Dollars unless otherwise stated)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash
|$
|8,521
|$
|10,521
|Trade receivable
|232
|215
|Inventory, net
|9,818
|9,244
|Biological assets
|2,043
|331
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,456
|1,882
|Total current assets
|22,070
|22,193
|Property and equipment, net
|27,815
|27,642
|Intangible assets, net
|93,553
|93,593
|Right-of-use assets, net
|33,115
|31,943
|Goodwill
|1,525
|1,525
|Other assets
|997
|907
|Total assets
|$
|179,075
|$
|177,803
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Trade payable
|$
|6,154
|$
|5,525
|Accrued liabilities
|5,587
|9,779
|Income taxes payable
|28,947
|22,009
|Derivative liabilities
|7,422
|9,109
|Current portion of notes payable, net
|476
|213
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|2,918
|2,872
|Total current liabilities
|51,504
|49,507
|Notes payable, net
|62,381
|61,189
|Lease liabilities
|38,597
|37,242
|Deferred tax liability
|18,615
|17,398
|Other long-term liabilities
|3,507
|3,882
|Total liabilities
|174,604
|169,218
|Shareholders' equity
|Share capital
|183,690
|183,690
|Share-based compensation reserve
|6,788
|6,739
|Equity conversion feature
|6,677
|6,677
|Warrants
|29,634
|29,634
|Accumulated deficit
|(221,984
|)
|(217,821
|)
|Foreign currency translation reserve
|(334
|)
|(334
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|4,471
|8,585
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|179,075
|$
|177,803
|Cansortium Inc.
|Statement of Operations
|For the three months ending March 31, 2024 and 2023
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of United States Dollars unless otherwise stated)
|For the three months ended March 31,
|2024
|2023
|Revenue, net of discounts
|$
|25,227
|$
|22,056
|Cost of goods sold
|12,966
|11,827
|Gross profit before fair value adjustments
|12,261
|10,229
|Fair value adjustments on inventory sold
|1,628
|2,341
|Unrealized gain (loss) on changes in fair value of biological assets
|1,047
|(5,057
|)
|Gross profit
|14,936
|7,513
|Expenses
|General and administrative
|3,963
|2,312
|Share-based compensation
|49
|238
|Sales and marketing
|5,434
|3,998
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,730
|1,848
|Total expenses
|11,176
|8,396
|Income (loss) from operations
|3,760
|(883
|)
|Other expense (income)
|Finance costs, net
|4,711
|4,249
|(Gain) loss on change in fair value of derivative liability
|(1,687
|)
|278
|Loss on disposal of assets
|212
|70
|Other miscellaneous (income) expense
|2
|(11
|)
|Total other expense
|3,238
|4,586
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|522
|(5,469
|)
|Income tax expense
|4,685
|1,914
|Net comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|(4,163
|)
|$
|(7,383
|)
|Net loss per share
|Basic and diluted - continuing operations
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|Weighted average number of shares
|Basic number of shares
|299,529,367
|276,556,965
|Diluted number of shares
|342,504,514
|325,342,276
|Cansortium Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
|For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of United States Dollars unless otherwise stated)
|For the three months ended March 31,
|2024
|2023
|Operating activities
|Net loss from continuing operations
|$
|(4,163
|)
|$
|(7,383
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Unrealized loss (gain) on changes in fair value of biological assets
|(1,047
|)
|5,057
|Realized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets
|(1,628
|)
|(2,341
|)
|Share-based compensation
|49
|238
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,703
|3,717
|Accretion and interest of convertible debentures
|110
|132
|Accretion and interest of term loan
|3,365
|3,086
|Interest of equipment loan
|-
|8
|Loss on disposal of assets
|212
|70
|Change in fair market value of derivative
|(1,687
|)
|278
|Interest on lease liabilities
|1,211
|1,021
|Deferred tax expense
|1,216
|(1,198
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade receivable
|(17
|)
|(5
|)
|Inventory
|3,939
|3,981
|Biological assets
|(3,551
|)
|(4,566
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|747
|358
|Right of Use Assets/Liabilities
|(1,317
|)
|67
|Other assets
|(90
|)
|(39
|)
|Trade payable
|630
|598
|Accrued liabilities
|(4,192
|)
|(963
|)
|Other long-term liabilities
|(375
|)
|(83
|)
|Income taxes payable
|6,938
|3,111
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|4,053
|5,144
|Investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(2,948
|)
|(2,949
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(2,948
|)
|(2,949
|)
|Financing activities
|Net proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants
|-
|2,993
|Payment of lease obligations
|(765
|)
|(1,585
|)
|Principal repayments of notes payable
|(2,340
|)
|(2,494
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(3,105
|)
|(1,086
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash
|(2,000
|)
|1,109
|Cash, beginning of period
|10,521
|8,359
|Cash, end of period
|$
|8,521
|$
|9,468
|Cansortium Inc.
|Adjusted EBITDA Calculation
|(Amounts expressed in thousands of United States Dollars unless otherwise stated)
|'
|Three months ended
|March 31, 2024
|March 31, 2023
|Variance
|Net loss
|$
|(4,163
|)
|$
|(7,383
|)
|$
|3,220
|Interest expense
|4,711
|4,249
|462
|Income taxes
|4,685
|1,914
|2,771
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,702
|3,774
|(72
|)
|EBITDA
|$
|8,935
|$
|2,554
|$
|6,381
|Three months ended
|March 31, 2024
|March 31, 2023
|Variance
|EBITDA
|$
|8,935
|$
|2,554
|$
|6,381
|Change in fair value of biological assets
|(2,675
|)
|2,716
|(5,391
|)
|Change in fair market value of derivative
|(1,687
|)
|278
|(1,965
|)
|Professional fees(1)
|1,789
|-
|1,789
|One-time employee costs(2)
|160
|-
|160
|Share-based compensation
|49
|238
|(189
|)
|Loss on disposal of assets
|212
|70
|142
|Other non-recurring expense (income)
|2
|(11
|)
|13
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|6,785
|$
|5,845
|$
|940