Cansortium Inc: Cansortium Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

- Q1 Revenue up 14% YoY to $25.2 Million



- 10th Consecutive Quarter of Positive Cash Flow from Operations

TAMPA, Fla., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company operating under the FLUENT brand, today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Unless otherwise indicated, all financial results are presented in U.S. dollars.

"We delivered another quarter of year-over-year revenue growth and positive cash flow generation during the first quarter as we continued to execute on our growth objectives," said CEO Robert Beasley. "We are making the critical investments needed to lay the foundation for growth and support our future plans and remain excited about the opportunities ahead."

"In Florida, we continue to ramp our new dispensaries while driving cultivation improvements, leading to production of more high quality, high THC products. These operating improvements drove another quarter of higher retail prices and average basket size, carrying over the trends we saw in the fourth quarter."

"Looking ahead, we are excited about the business combination with RIV Capital announced this morning, laying the groundwork for a presence in four of the five largest population states in the country upon closing. We remain laser focused on our existing portfolio in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas and look forward to closing the RIV Capital agreement in the fourth quarter."

Q1 2024 Financial Highlights (vs. Q1 2023)

Revenue increased 14% to $25.2 million compared to $22.1 million.

Florida revenue increased 16% to $21.1 million compared to $18.2 million.

Adjusted gross profit 1 was $12.3 million or 48.6% of revenue, compared to $10.2 million or 46.4% of revenue.

was $12.3 million or 48.6% of revenue, compared to $10.2 million or 46.4% of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA was $6.8 million compared to $5.8 million, with the increase primarily driven by higher sales in Florida.

Cash flow from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $4.1 million compared to $5.1 million in the prior year.

At March 31, 2024 the Company had approximately $8.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and $62.9 million of total debt, with approximately 300 million shares outstanding.

1 Adjusted gross profit is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates adjusted gross profit from gross profit plus (minus) the changes in fair value of biological assets, as presented in the consolidated statement of operations.

Recent Operational Highlights

The Company re-appointed Patricia Fonseca as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Cansortium effective May 13, 2024. Ms. Fonseca previously served as the CFO of the Company from March 9, 2021 to November 21, 2022.

During the first quarter, the Company announced the commencement of a new cultivation facility, known as the "Rosa Facility" in Tampa, Florida along with the commencement of cultivation activities at its new facility in Ruskin.

In Florida, Cansortium currently operates 35 locations and anticipates opening 3 new locations in the state by the end of 2024.

The company announced it had entered a business combination agreement with RIV Capital on May 30, 2024.

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the Fluent brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s Common Shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on many opinions, assumptions, and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cansortium Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As of March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Amounts expressed in thousands of United States Dollars unless otherwise stated) March 31, December 31, 2024

2023

Assets Current assets Cash $ 8,521 $ 10,521 Trade receivable 232 215 Inventory, net 9,818 9,244 Biological assets 2,043 331 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,456 1,882 Total current assets 22,070 22,193 Property and equipment, net 27,815 27,642 Intangible assets, net 93,553 93,593 Right-of-use assets, net 33,115 31,943 Goodwill 1,525 1,525 Other assets 997 907 Total assets $ 179,075 $ 177,803 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payable $ 6,154 $ 5,525 Accrued liabilities 5,587 9,779 Income taxes payable 28,947 22,009 Derivative liabilities 7,422 9,109 Current portion of notes payable, net 476 213 Current portion of lease liabilities 2,918 2,872 Total current liabilities 51,504 49,507 Notes payable, net 62,381 61,189 Lease liabilities 38,597 37,242 Deferred tax liability 18,615 17,398 Other long-term liabilities 3,507 3,882 Total liabilities 174,604 169,218 Shareholders' equity Share capital 183,690 183,690 Share-based compensation reserve 6,788 6,739 Equity conversion feature 6,677 6,677 Warrants 29,634 29,634 Accumulated deficit (221,984 ) (217,821 ) Foreign currency translation reserve (334 ) (334 ) Total shareholders' equity 4,471 8,585 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 179,075 $ 177,803 Cansortium Inc. Statement of Operations For the three months ending March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Amounts expressed in thousands of United States Dollars unless otherwise stated) For the three months ended March 31, 2024

2023

Revenue, net of discounts $ 25,227 $ 22,056 Cost of goods sold 12,966 11,827 Gross profit before fair value adjustments 12,261 10,229 Fair value adjustments on inventory sold 1,628 2,341 Unrealized gain (loss) on changes in fair value of biological assets 1,047 (5,057 ) Gross profit 14,936 7,513 Expenses General and administrative 3,963 2,312 Share-based compensation 49 238 Sales and marketing 5,434 3,998 Depreciation and amortization 1,730 1,848 Total expenses 11,176 8,396 Income (loss) from operations 3,760 (883 ) Other expense (income) Finance costs, net 4,711 4,249 (Gain) loss on change in fair value of derivative liability (1,687 ) 278 Loss on disposal of assets 212 70 Other miscellaneous (income) expense 2 (11 ) Total other expense 3,238 4,586 Income (loss) before income taxes 522 (5,469 ) Income tax expense 4,685 1,914 Net comprehensive income (loss) $ (4,163 ) $ (7,383 ) Net loss per share Basic and diluted - continuing operations $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted average number of shares Basic number of shares 299,529,367 276,556,965 Diluted number of shares 342,504,514 325,342,276

Cansortium Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Amounts expressed in thousands of United States Dollars unless otherwise stated) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating activities Net loss from continuing operations $ (4,163 ) $ (7,383 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Unrealized loss (gain) on changes in fair value of biological assets (1,047 ) 5,057 Realized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets (1,628 ) (2,341 ) Share-based compensation 49 238 Depreciation and amortization 3,703 3,717 Accretion and interest of convertible debentures 110 132 Accretion and interest of term loan 3,365 3,086 Interest of equipment loan - 8 Loss on disposal of assets 212 70 Change in fair market value of derivative (1,687 ) 278 Interest on lease liabilities 1,211 1,021 Deferred tax expense 1,216 (1,198 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivable (17 ) (5 ) Inventory 3,939 3,981 Biological assets (3,551 ) (4,566 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 747 358 Right of Use Assets/Liabilities (1,317 ) 67 Other assets (90 ) (39 ) Trade payable 630 598 Accrued liabilities (4,192 ) (963 ) Other long-term liabilities (375 ) (83 ) Income taxes payable 6,938 3,111 Net cash provided by operating activities 4,053 5,144 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (2,948 ) (2,949 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,948 ) (2,949 ) Financing activities Net proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants - 2,993 Payment of lease obligations (765 ) (1,585 ) Principal repayments of notes payable (2,340 ) (2,494 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,105 ) (1,086 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash (2,000 ) 1,109 Cash, beginning of period 10,521 8,359 Cash, end of period $ 8,521 $ 9,468

Cansortium Inc. Adjusted EBITDA Calculation (Amounts expressed in thousands of United States Dollars unless otherwise stated) ' Three months ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Variance Net loss $ (4,163 ) $ (7,383 ) $ 3,220 Interest expense 4,711 4,249 462 Income taxes 4,685 1,914 2,771 Depreciation and amortization 3,702 3,774 (72 ) EBITDA $ 8,935 $ 2,554 $ 6,381