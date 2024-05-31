Vilkyskiu Pienine: Unaudited financial results of VILVI GROUP for the first three months of 2024

According to preliminary unaudited data, consolidated sales revenue of VILVI GROUP for three months of 2024 amounted to EUR 56.2 million - 4.7 % increase comparing to the same period last year (sales revenue for the first three months of 2023 amounted to EUR 53.7 million).



The Group earned EUR 4.9 million net profit over the first three months of 2024 or 3.3 times higher than in the same period last year (net profit for the first quarter of 2023 was EUR 1.5 million).

Vilija Milaseviciute

Director of Economics and Finance

Phone: +370 441 55 102