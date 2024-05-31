European Energy A/S: Interim report Q1 2024 - setting the stage for future growth

Company announcement 11/2024 (31.05.2024)

European Energy A/S announces its financial report for Q1 2024.

Highlights:

2024 equity raise: The first quarter of 2024 was marked by the agreement with Mitsubishi HC Capital to acquire a 20% stake in European Energy. The agreement, signed on 19 January and concluded on 16 April, brings a capital injection of EUR 700m. The funding will enable the company to make more long-term and value-creating decisions on investments and divestment.

In Q1 2024, we produced 555 GWh of wind and solar power, an increase of 51% compared to Q1 2023. In Q1 2024, the development pipeline increased by 15% to 38.4 GW compared to last year, while assets under construction were stable at around 1GW.

concluded with Rio Tinto in Australia. Q1 EBITDA of EUR -4m , compared to EUR 15m Q1 of last year. The decline in Q1 2024 primarily resulted from fewer sales of energy parks and slightly lower EBITDA from the sale of energy. A portfolio of larger projects is in the process of divestment, with completion primarily in the second half of the year.

