Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spektakuläre Kursgewinne im neuen Rohstoff-Bullenmarkt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3KVXP | ISIN: DK0030494505 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
31.05.24
09:31 Uhr
99,94 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROPEAN ENERGY A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROPEAN ENERGY A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.05.2024 | 09:06
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

European Energy A/S: Interim report Q1 2024 - setting the stage for future growth

Company announcement 11/2024 (31.05.2024)

European Energy A/S announces its financial report for Q1 2024.

Highlights:

  • 2024 equity raise: The first quarter of 2024 was marked by the agreement with Mitsubishi HC Capital to acquire a 20% stake in European Energy. The agreement, signed on 19 January and concluded on 16 April, brings a capital injection of EUR 700m. The funding will enable the company to make more long-term and value-creating decisions on investments and divestment.
  • Record Electricity Generation: In Q1 2024, we produced 555 GWh of wind and solar power, an increase of 51% compared to Q1 2023.
  • In Q1 2024, the development pipeline increased by 15% to 38.4 GW compared to last year, while assets under construction were stable at around 1GW.
  • PPA from a 1.1 GW solar plant concluded with Rio Tinto in Australia.
  • Q1 EBITDA of EUR -4m, compared to EUR 15m Q1 of last year. The decline in Q1 2024 primarily resulted from fewer sales of energy parks and slightly lower EBITDA from the sale of energy. A portfolio of larger projects is in the process of divestment, with completion primarily in the second half of the year.
  • 2024 Financial Outlook: We maintain our 2024 financial outlook of an EBITDA of EUR 230m or a growth of approximately 30%, with a risk margin of +/- 10%. Profit before tax will also grow, but at a lower growth rate than EBITDA.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations: investor.relations@europeanenergy.com.

This announcement has been made in accordance with the market abuse regulation (regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse).


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.