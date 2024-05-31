Trigon Property Development: Unaudited financial report for the first quarter of 2024

The main business activity of Trigon Property Development AS is real estate development. As at 31.03.2024, AS Trigon Property Development owned one development project with an area of 12.8 hectares in the City of Pärnu, Estonia. A commercial, industrial and logistics park is planned on this area. The Company's objective is to find companies willing to bring their business activities (industry, logistics) to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Pärnu, which would add value to the land plots owned by the Company. As the main purpose of the company is to sell existing land plots, investment property was recognized as inventories.

In the third quarter of 2023, a 0.53-hectare transportation purpose land was sold for 26,580 euros (excluding VAT).

Condensed statement of financial position as of 31 March 2024 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.

According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net loss for first quarter of 2024 of AS Trigon Property Development is -7,820 euros and the earnings per share is -0.00174 EUR.

As of 31 March 2024 the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 1,691,701 euros. The equity of the company was 1,679,546 euros, corresponding to 99.28 % of the total balance sheet.

Condensed statement of financial position

EUR 31.03.2024 31.12.2023 Cash and cash equivalents 130,249 176,133 Trade and other receivables 13,047 1,927 Inventories 1,548,405 1,530,405 Total current assets 1,691,701 1,708,465 TOTAL ASSETS 1,691,701 1,708,465 Trade and other payables 12,156 21,099 Total current liabilities 12,156 21,099 Total liabilities 12,156 21,099 Share capital at book value 449,906 449,906 Share premium 226,056 226,056 Statutory reserve capital 287,542 287,542 Retained earnings 716,042 723,862 Total equity 1,679,546 1,687,366 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 1,691,701 1,708,465

Condensed statement of comprehensive income

EUR I Q 2024 I Q 2023 Administrative and general expenses -9,303

-8,939 Operating loss -9,303 -8,939 Financial income 1,484 70 NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD -7,820 -8,868 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD -7,820 -8,868

Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 667 9200