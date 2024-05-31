Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spektakuläre Kursgewinne im neuen Rohstoff-Bullenmarkt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W5D5 | ISIN: BMG671801022 | Ticker-Symbol: OD3
Stuttgart
31.05.24
09:29 Uhr
4,655 Euro
-0,175
-3,62 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ODFJELL DRILLING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ODFJELL DRILLING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8204,86010:30
PR Newswire
31.05.2024 | 10:12
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Akastor ASA: Odfjell Drilling Ltd shares received pursuant to Warrant Agreement

FORNEBU, Norway, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA's (OSE: AKAST) subsidiary Akastor AS has today received 3,023,886 shares in Odfjell Drilling Ltd. (OSE: ODL), pursuant to a warrant investment agreement that was entered into in 2018. The subscription price paid for the shares was USD 0.01 per share. Reference is made to Akastor's announcement 27 April 2018.

The shares received represent a total value of NOK 169 million based on ODL share price at close of trading Thursday 30 May 2024.

The warrant structure carried a book value of NOK 56 million per end of Q1 2024, which will be replaced by the fair value of the received shares in Odfjell Drilling in Akastor's Q2 2024 financials.

For further information, please contact:
Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 917 59 705
Oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/akastor-asa-odfjell-drilling-ltd-shares-received-pursuant-to-warrant-agreement-302160468.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.