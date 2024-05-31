Anzeige
Freitag, 31.05.2024
Spektakuläre Kursgewinne im neuen Rohstoff-Bullenmarkt
WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 | Ticker-Symbol: EJT1
Xetra
31.05.24
10:47 Uhr
5,422 Euro
-0,066
-1,20 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
Dow Jones News
31.05.2024 | 10:31
easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
31-May-2024 / 09:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
easyJet plc 
(the "Company") 
 
Director/PDMR shareholding 
31 May 2024 
 The Company announces the following transactions by PDMRs who have exercised share awards as set out below. 
 
               Vesting  Exercise Exercise  Number of    Number of shares sold to  Number of 
PDMR     Type of Award       cost   date    awards     cover tax liabilities*    shares 
               date              exercised                  retained 
               19.12.2017 Nil         300       141             159 
       Long Term             30.05.2024 
Rebecca Mills Incentive Plan 19.12.2019 Nil         8,299      3,911            4,388 
 
               29.12.2023 Nil         18,581     8,755            9,826

* The shares were sold at a price of GBP4.61 on 30 May 2024.

In case of queries please contact:

Institutional investors and analysts 

Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0)7971 592 373

Media 

Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 
Harry Cameron Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200 
Olivia Peters Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations. 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                           Rebecca Mills 
a)      Name 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status            Group General Counsel 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment    Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                  easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                  2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                           Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                           ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
                           Exercise of Long-Term Incentive Plan Awards at nil cost 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                                   Price(s) Volume(s) 
                           Long-Term Incentive Plan Award         Nil   300 
                           Long-Term Incentive Plan Award         Nil   8,299 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                           Long-Term Incentive Plan Award (Restricted   Nil   18,581 
                           Stock)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 27,180

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2024-05-30

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive Award

b) Nature of the transaction exercise including to cover tax liabilities 

Price Volume 
                                                      (s)  (s) 
                           Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive   GBP4.61 141 
                           Plan Award exercise 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)       Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive   GBP4.61 3,911 
                           Plan Award exercise 
                           Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive   GBP4.61 8,755 
                           Plan Award (Restricted Stock) exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 12,807

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP4.61

e) Date of the transaction 2024-05-30

f) Place of the transaction XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     EZJ 
LEI Code:   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
Sequence No.: 324955 
EQS News ID:  1914855 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1914855&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2024 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
