easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

easyJet plc (EZJ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 31-May-2024 / 09:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- easyJet plc (the "Company") Director/PDMR shareholding 31 May 2024 The Company announces the following transactions by PDMRs who have exercised share awards as set out below. Vesting Exercise Exercise Number of Number of shares sold to Number of PDMR Type of Award cost date awards cover tax liabilities* shares date exercised retained 19.12.2017 Nil 300 141 159 Long Term 30.05.2024 Rebecca Mills Incentive Plan 19.12.2019 Nil 8,299 3,911 4,388 29.12.2023 Nil 18,581 8,755 9,826

* The shares were sold at a price of GBP4.61 on 30 May 2024.

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated Rebecca Mills a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group General Counsel b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Exercise of Long-Term Incentive Plan Awards at nil cost b) Nature of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s) Long-Term Incentive Plan Award Nil 300 Long-Term Incentive Plan Award Nil 8,299 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Long-Term Incentive Plan Award (Restricted Nil 18,581 Stock)

Aggregated volume: 27,180

e) Date of the transaction 2024-05-30

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive Award

b) Nature of the transaction exercise including to cover tax liabilities

Price Volume (s) (s) Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive GBP4.61 141 Plan Award exercise c) Price(s) and volume(s) Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive GBP4.61 3,911 Plan Award exercise Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive GBP4.61 8,755 Plan Award (Restricted Stock) exercise

Aggregated volume: 12,807

e) Date of the transaction 2024-05-30

f) Place of the transaction XLON

