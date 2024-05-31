Anzeige
Spektakuläre Kursgewinne im neuen Rohstoff-Bullenmarkt
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kaldalón hf. - Bill (KALD 24 1202) admitted to trading on June 3, 2024

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:           Kaldalón hf.                  
2  Org. no:          490617-1320                   
3  LEI             254900A1SVOQEMA2WP49              
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)       KALD 24 1202                  
5  ISIN code          ISIN - IS0000036408               
6  CFI code          DYZUXR                     
7  FISN númer         KALDALON/MMKT 20241202             
8  Bonds/bills:        Bills                      
9  Total issued amount     -                        
10 Total amount previously   -                        
   issued                                   
11 Amount issued at this time 1.000.000.000                  
12 Denomination in CSD     20.000.000                   
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock   Yes                       
   Exchange                                  
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type      Single payment without interest         
15 Amortization type, if                            
   other                                   
16 Currency          ISK                       
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date         June 3, 2024                  
19 First ordinary installment December 2, 2024                
   date                                    
20 Total number of       1                        
   installments                                
21 Installment frequency    1                        
22 Maturity date        December 2, 2024                
23 Interest rate        % (bills)                    
24 Floating interest rate, if Other                      
   applicable                                 
25 Floating interest rate, if                         
   other                                   
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest                          
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention    ACT/360                     
30 Day count convention, if                          
   other                                   
31 Interest from date     N/A                       
32 First ordinary coupon date                         
33 Coupon frequency                              
34 Total number of coupon                           
   payments                                  
35 If irregular cash flow,                           
   then how                                  
36 Dirty price / clean price  Clean price                   
37 Clean price quote                              
38 If payment date is a bank  No                       
   holiday, does payment                           
   include accrued interest                          
   for days missing until                           
   next business day?                             
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed           No                       
40 Name of index                                
41 Daily index or monthly                           
   index                                   
42 Daily index or monthly                           
   index, if other                              
43 Base index value                              
44 Index base date                               
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option         No                       
46 Put option         No                       
47 Convertible         No                       
48 Credit rating (rating    N/A                       
   agency, date)                               
                -------------------------------------------------
49 Additional information   Bills were sold on 10,29% p.a. or 52,5 pts   
                 premium on 6M REIBOR. Further information on  
                 the bills, please see the company's base    
                 prospectus and the final terms on the following
                 website: https://kaldalon.is/fjarfestar/    
                -------------------------------------------------
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD      Yes                       
51 Securities depository    Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð             
52 Date of Application for   May 29, 2024                  
   Admission to Trading                            
53 Date of Approval of     May 29, 2024                  
   Application for Admission                         
   to Trading                                 
54 Date of admission to    June 3, 2024                  
   trading                                  
55 Order book ID        KALD_24_1202                  
56 Instrument subtype     Corporate Bonds                 
57 Market           Iceland Cash Bond Trading            
58 List population name    ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS               
59 Static volatility guards  No                       
60 Dynamic volatility guards  No                       
61 MiFIR identifier      BOND - Bonds                  
62 Bond type          CRPB - Corporate Bond
