Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore: UNDP Launches 100-Day Global Consultation on Digital Inclusion at ATxSummit 2024 in collaboration with IMDA

SINGAPORE, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), launched an important global initiative on digital inclusion at ATxSummit, an exclusive invite-only platform bringing together over 4,000 guests from 85 countries across tech and government.

Over the next 100 days, the UNDP will initiate a global consultation across 170 countries and territories, national counterparts, and practitioners to generate collective insights on safeguarding digital inclusion. Digital inclusion is a critical foundation for economic and social progress as well as the empowerment of individuals and communities. It expands beyond physical and financial access to technology, encompassing broader themes like digital literacy, trust and confidence. As the world changes rapidly with dynamic advancement in technologies and complex global trends[1], digital inclusion strategies must evolve and adapt to stay ahead. Interested parties can sign-up at go.undp.org/Z2Y.

The global consultation will build on UNDP's Digital Inclusion Playbook that provides a foundational set of framework, policy recommendations and global case-studies that support actions to ensure digital inclusion. The report features digital inclusion initiatives across the world, including Singapore's newly launched Digital Skills for Life (DSL) framework[2]. Individuals can pick up digital skills under the DSL framework through resources available on IMDA's DfL portal at www.digitalforlife.gov.sg.

The insights from the Global Consultation would go towards enriching and expanding the Digital Inclusion Playbook and foster a network of like-minded policymakers and practitioners.

[1] Refer to the 2024 UNDP Trends Report: The Landscape of Development [2] The DSL framework, introduced by IMDA in January 2024, is a set of digital competencies (such as skills for transacting online and for staying safe and discerning online) to support Singaporeans of all ages to carry out their daily tasks online.

About United Nations Development Programme

UNDP partners with people at all levels of society to help build nations that can withstand crisis, and drive and sustain the kind of growth that improves the quality of life for everyone. On the ground in nearly 170 countries and territories, we offer global perspective and local insight to help empower lives and build resilient nations.

The Global Centre for Technology, Innovation and Sustainable Development is a joint initiative by the Government of Singapore and the UNDP which aims to identify and co-create technological solutions for sustainable development. The Centre curates partnerships, identifies solutions and connects partners and innovations with UNDP's Global Policy Network and development partners.

About Infocomm Media Development Authority

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) leads Singapore's digital transformation by developing a vibrant digital economy and an inclusive digital society. As Architects of Singapore's Digital Future, we foster growth in Infocomm Technology and Media sectors in concert with progressive regulations, harnessing frontier technologies, and developing local talent and digital infrastructure ecosystems to establish Singapore as a digital metropolis.

