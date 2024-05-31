Economic Development of the State of Chihuahua (DESEC): DESEC: Chihuahua expands its emerging wine industry through a cluster

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chihuahua, the capital of Mexico's largest state of the same name, aims to become the epicenter of an emerging wine industry through the Chihuahua Wine Cluster. Five educational institutions have joined this initiative, implementing seven programs related to wine production and the accompanying tourism services.

The Chihuahua Wine Cluster has grown in production and value, becoming an economic development pillar. It currently includes 54 labels in the state, employing over 500 workers and producing more than 181 billion pesos ($10.7 billion).

Additionally, a residential complex with surrounding vineyards is being built along the highway from Chihuahua to the neighboring city of Juárez. This marks the beginning of an entire town whose economic activity will be based on the wine industry.

Mónica Pinoncély Esquer, president of this cluster, told EFE that the industry's expansion is facilitated by the suitability of Chihuahua's land for growing various types of grapes. The region's diverse microclimates allow for a wide variety of vines, producing high-quality grapes with minimal water needs.

"There is close cooperation with the Autonomous University of Chihuahua and the cluster to develop the necessary skills for winemaking. It's not just about making wine. You need specialized accountants, chefs, tourism experts, and lawyers who understand the industry and create laws to support its development," she added.

Pinoncély noted that Chihuahua is transitioning from artisanal production to forming a significant industry, incorporating tourism and business expansion through a system involving coordinated efforts from the private sector, government, and academia.

"We were the crazy ones who wanted to make wine in Chihuahua, despite being told we couldn't produce quality wines. We never thought of competing with Bordeaux, nor did we imagine we could compete with Ensenada (Baja California) or Parras (Coahuila) or other states that were growing," she said.

However, she recalled that wines from five wineries in the state capital have won gold and silver medals at the Brussels World Wine Competition and the Mexico International Wine Competition in Ensenada, Baja California, since 2011.

Located in the center of the vast state, Chihuahua City has access to almost all regions, positioning it as the focal point for sales and supplies in this sector. Unlike other wine regions, it grows hand-in-hand with tourism development.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/desec-chihuahua-expands-its-emerging-wine-industry-through-a-cluster-302160530.html