Bybit Institutional Launches Game-Changing Asset Management Program, Ushering in a New Era of Crypto Investing for Asset Managers and Investors

DUBAI, UAE, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is thrilled to launch the industry-first Asset Management Program .

The Asset Management Program serves as a conduit, connecting asset managers and investors, by providing a Custodial Trading Subaccount that relies on Bybit's robust infrastructure.

The program enables asset managers to gain full trading access through a linked subaccount, while investors enjoy access to their account data.

Key Benefits for Asset Managers:

Level up in Pro account classifications from accumulated trading volume by integrating investor accounts.

Ensured confidentiality of trading algorithms and strategies.

Access Institutional Loans for investors' accounts, providing additional liquidity and flexibility for investment strategies.

Streamlined settlement processes for management fees and profit sharing.

Optimized fee rates that maximize profitability.

Key Benefits for Investors:

Secure environment for asset storage and trading ensured by Bybit's robust infrastructure and custodian solutions.

Integrated and easy-to-access managed balances, allowing investors to monitor their assets and performance effortlessly.

Convenient onboarding and smooth offboarding.

Other account activities remain unaffected, enabling investors to continue their trading activities alongside the Asset Management Program.

Greater discounts on fees, allowing investors to maximize returns and reduce costs.

Eugene Cheung, Head of Institutions of Bybit, said, "Bybit's Asset Management Program represents a significant step forward in the crypto industry, offering a secure and efficient platform for asset managers and investors to collaborate and achieve their financial goals."

