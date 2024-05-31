EQS-News: Birkenstock Holding plc / Key word(s): Conference

BIRKENSTOCK ANNOUNCES JUNE CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION



31.05.2024 / 12:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM || MAY 31, 2024 BIRKENSTOCK ANNOUNCES JUNE CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION Birkenstock Holding plc ("BIRKENSTOCK" or the "Company", NYSE: BIRK), today announces that senior management will participate at the following investor conferences: Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Date: June 5th, 2024

Presentation: 12:50 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: New York City, NY 4th Annual Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Conference

Date: June 12th, 2024

Presentation: 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time

Location: Virtual Interested investors and other parties should contact their representatives at the respective banks to inquire about attendance. Presentation materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.birkenstock-holding.com/ . ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK Birkenstock Holding plc is the ultimate parent Company of Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG and its subsidiaries (the "Birkenstock Group"). BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose - encouraging proper foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and backed by a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless «super brand» with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the Zeitgeist brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics categories. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen").

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT

Birkenstock Holding plc

ir@birkenstock-holding.com



31.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

