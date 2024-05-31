Anzeige
Freitag, 31.05.2024
Spektakuläre Kursgewinne im neuen Rohstoff-Bullenmarkt
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Berlin
31.05.24
08:15 Uhr
1,060 Euro
+0,010
+0,95 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
31.05.2024 | 12:16
Funding Circle Plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

DJ Funding Circle Plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights 
31-May-2024 / 10:44 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
31 May 2024 
 
 
 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") 
 
Total Voting Rights 
 
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the Company announces the 
following information. 
 
As at 31 May 2024, the Company's issued share capital consists of 353,047,842 ordinary shares of 0.1p each, all with 
voting rights. The Company holds no ordinary shares in Treasury. 
 
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if 
they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and 
Transparency Rules. 
 
 
Enquiries: 
Funding Circle: 
Investor Relations  ir@fundingcircle.com 
Tony Nicol 
Media Relations   press@fundingcircle.com 
Angeli Everitt 
Headland Consultancy  +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse 
 
About Funding Circle: 
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small 
businesses get the funding they need to win.  Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding - offering an 
unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides 
access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding 
Circle has extended more than GBP16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  325221 
EQS News ID:  1915545 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1915545&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2024 05:44 ET (09:44 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
