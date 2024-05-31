Braemar's FY24 results were in line with expectations with revenues flat, but operating profits down, having been hit by one-off costs and strong comparatives. The underlying operations continue to expand and diversify, which drove an 8% increase in FY24 fixtures, and the company remains well-positioned to drive its future growth strategy. The trading outlook for FY25 is promising and Braemar should be able to leverage its strong balance sheet in pursuit of strategic growth. We have maintained our underlying revenue and operating profit estimates for FY25 and FY26, but rolled over the base year for the valuation, which results in a modest increase in the valuation from 500p to 535p per share, offering c 70% upside.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...