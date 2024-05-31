Canada Jetlines Ltd: Canada Jetlines Provides Management Update

Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (Cboe CA:CJET) ("Canada Jetlines" or the "Company"), a leisure carrier which also offers charter and ACMI (Aircraft Crew Maintenance Insurance) services, announced today that Eddy Doyle, the Company's current CEO, will retire as of June 30, 2024 after serving in the role since 2021. The Board of Directors has initiated a CEO recruitment search to identify an experienced leader to succeed Mr. Doyle and guide the airline on a path of continued growth. During the search period, Ms. Brigitte Goersch, the current Chair of the Board, will also assume the role as Chief Executive Officer.

"After leading the Company through licensing, start-up and growth of its aircraft fleet, Eddy has notified the board of his intention to retire," said Brigitte Goersch, Chair of Board of Directors. "I have been active with management in my position as Chair and I will assume the role as Chief Executive Officer to assure a smooth transition and continue to grow revenue as we recruit Eddy's successor. It has been a great pleasure to work with Eddy over the last few years and I thank him for his dedication and contribution to Canada Jetlines."

Eddy Doyle added: "It has been a great honour and opportunity to build Canada Jetlines from the ground up. I have been contemplating retirement for some time and now that the Company is set up with great ACMI contracts that will have Jetlines flying five aircraft for the coming months, I thought the timing was right for Jetlines and myself to finally retire."

Ms. Goersch is the President of Lionheart Enterprises and acts as an aviation industry advisor to a multi-billion EUR global investment organization. During a 14 year period, Ms. Goersch was the Deputy Executive Director, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority - a top 10 US airport. Earlier in her career, Ms. Goersch served as a Pilot and Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Air Force and as an Aviation Safety Inspector for the Federal Aviation Administration. Ms. Goersch has been a Board member of the Florida Board of Medicine, Florida Board of Pharmacy and National Safe Skies Alliance.

