Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spektakuläre Kursgewinne im neuen Rohstoff-Bullenmarkt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 924447 | ISIN: US7495521053 | Ticker-Symbol: RF5
Frankfurt
31.05.24
08:07 Uhr
2,940 Euro
+0,040
+1,38 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RF INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RF INDUSTRIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9202,98013:14
ACCESSWIRE
31.05.2024 | 13:02
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RF Industries, Ltd.: RF Industries to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on June 13

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2024 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that it will release its second quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results after the close of the market on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast on June 13, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its financial results.

To access the live call, dial 888-506-0062 (US and Canada) or 973-528-0011 (International) and give the participant access code 804483.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.rfindustries.com.

About RF Industries
RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets, including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include high-performance components used in commercial applications such as RF connectors and adapters, RF passives including dividers, directional couplers and filters, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Jersey. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

RF Industries Contact:
Peter Yin
SVP and CFO
(858) 549-6340
rfi@rfindustries.com

IR Contact:
Margaret Boyce
Financial Profiles, Inc.
(310) 622-8247
RFIL@finprofiles.com

SOURCE: RF Industries, Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.