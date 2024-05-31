KH Group Oyj: Inside information: Ville Nikulainen appointed as the new CEO of KH Group Plc, Tommi Rötkin appointed as CFO

KH Group Plc

Inside information 31 May 2024 at 1:00 pm EEST

Inside information: Ville Nikulainen appointed as the new CEO of KH Group Plc, Tommi Rötkin appointed as CFO

Ville Nikulainen has been appointed as the CEO of KH Group effective from 1 June 2024. Nikulainen previously acted as the company's CFO. Consequently, Tommi Rötkin is appointed as the new CFO. Rötkin previously served as the company's Investment Director. In that role, he implemented mergers and acquisitions in line with KH Group's transformation strategy and participated in business development.

Lauri Veijalainen, who is leaving his position as the CEO of KH Group, will continue as the CEO of Indoor Group in accordance with the stock exchange release published on 14 May 2024.

This change in roles clarifies the Group's governance model and gives Lauri the opportunity to fully devote his time to the role of CEO of Indoor Group. "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Lauri for his active efforts during his time as the CEO of KH Group Plc. At the same time, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Ville and Tommi as they take on new roles and continue to execute the company's strategy further," says Juha Karttunen, Chairman of the Board of KH Group.

KH GROUP PLC

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Chairman of the Board Juha Karttunen, tel. +358 40 555 4727

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.khgroup.com

KH Group Plc is a conglomerate with four business areas: KH-Koneet, Indoor Group, Nordic Rescue Group and HTJ. All of our business areas are leading players in their sectors in B2B products and services and consumer trade. Our objective is to focus on the business of the earth-moving machinery supplier KH-Koneet. Other business areas will be further developed and then divested in line with the Group's investment strategy. KH Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.