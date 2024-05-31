Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spektakuläre Kursgewinne im neuen Rohstoff-Bullenmarkt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938508 | ISIN: FI0009008924 | Ticker-Symbol: WE3
Frankfurt
31.05.24
08:16 Uhr
0,526 Euro
+0,006
+1,15 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KH GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KH GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5360,53814:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.05.2024 | 12:06
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KH Group Oyj: Inside information: Ville Nikulainen appointed as the new CEO of KH Group Plc, Tommi Rötkin appointed as CFO

KH Group Plc
Inside information 31 May 2024 at 1:00 pm EEST

Inside information: Ville Nikulainen appointed as the new CEO of KH Group Plc, Tommi Rötkin appointed as CFO

Ville Nikulainen has been appointed as the CEO of KH Group effective from 1 June 2024. Nikulainen previously acted as the company's CFO. Consequently, Tommi Rötkin is appointed as the new CFO. Rötkin previously served as the company's Investment Director. In that role, he implemented mergers and acquisitions in line with KH Group's transformation strategy and participated in business development.

Lauri Veijalainen, who is leaving his position as the CEO of KH Group, will continue as the CEO of Indoor Group in accordance with the stock exchange release published on 14 May 2024.

This change in roles clarifies the Group's governance model and gives Lauri the opportunity to fully devote his time to the role of CEO of Indoor Group. "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Lauri for his active efforts during his time as the CEO of KH Group Plc. At the same time, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Ville and Tommi as they take on new roles and continue to execute the company's strategy further," says Juha Karttunen, Chairman of the Board of KH Group.

KH GROUP PLC

FURTHER INFORMATION:
Chairman of the Board Juha Karttunen, tel. +358 40 555 4727

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.khgroup.com

KH Group Plc is a conglomerate with four business areas: KH-Koneet, Indoor Group, Nordic Rescue Group and HTJ. All of our business areas are leading players in their sectors in B2B products and services and consumer trade. Our objective is to focus on the business of the earth-moving machinery supplier KH-Koneet. Other business areas will be further developed and then divested in line with the Group's investment strategy. KH Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.