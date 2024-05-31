Reklaim Ltd. Reports Strong Q1 2024 Results: Higher Margins and Increased Cash Flow

Rekaim achieves consistent first-quarter revenue along with improved gross margins and cash flow

NEW YORK, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Reklaim , (TSXV: MYID) (OTC: MYIDF) ("Reklaim"), the leading platform empowering consumers to access and reclaim their data, announces its 2024 first-quarter results for the period ending March 31, 2024.

Key Highlights from Reklaim's Q1-2024 Performance:

Gross margins improved to 82%, up from 71% in Q1 2023.

Positive cash flow from operations of $463,645, an increase of $595,814 over Q1 2023.

The company's cash position rose to $554,618 as of March 31, 2024, compared to $57,806 on March 31, 2023..

Reklaim announces a strong financial performance for the first quarter of 2024, showcasing consistent revenue in line with expectations and significant improvements in key financial metrics.

The company has seen substantial growth in its "Deals" revenue stream, highlighting a strategic evolution in its business model where Reklaim data is paired with publisher inventory in a vertically integrated buy. This diversification not only strengthens Reklaim's revenue base but also positions the company for accelerated growth moving forward.

Improved gross margins are a testament to Reklaim's effective cost controls and operational efficiencies, demonstrating the company's commitment to prudent financial management and sustainable growth. These enhancements reflect Reklaim's ability to navigate and succeed in a dynamic market environment.

Founder & CEO Neil Sweeney commented on the first-quarter results, expressing confidence in Reklaim's strategic direction and operational achievements. "Our focus on enhancing operational efficiencies and cost controls has significantly improved our financial performance. We remain committed to empowering consumers to reclaim their data and driving innovation in our platform to serve our users and stakeholders better. We continue to uphold our goals of growth and profitability in 2024."

Full financial results, reported in CAD dollars, and Management's Discussion and Analysis are posted to SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and on the Company's investor relations website: investors.reklaimyours.com .

Additional Corporate News

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Dean Wood as its new Chief Financial Officer. He will succeed Ira Levy, who is departing to explore new opportunities. Ira will help facilitate a smooth transition, ensuring continuity at Rekaim. The company extends its best wishes to Ira in his future endeavors and expresses our gratitude for his dedicated service to the company.

About Reklaim

Reklaim is committed to navigating the evolving landscape of consumer data privacy. We provide compliant, zero-party data solutions to Fortune 500 brands, platforms, and data companies. Our platform empowers consumers to reclaim control over their data, enabling them to view and manage information collected with direct authorization. Moreover, users can be compensated for their data through a Reklaim account. Discover more about Reklaim at https://investors.reklaimyours.com .

Other Corporation Updates

