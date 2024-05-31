Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor Discover Takes Center Stage at NaTMEC 2024

Company Introduces Next-Generation Solution for AI-based Traffic Studies and Analytics

Rekor Previews Advanced New Features to Help DOTs Meet Emerging Government Policies for Air Quality, Data Management, AI Innovation, and Cyber Security for Protecting Critical Transportation Infrastructure

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR), a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence technology, today announced the unveiling of a series of new and significant capabilities in its leading AI-driven traffic analytics platform, Rekor Discover. These will be showcased at the upcoming National Travel Monitoring Exposition and Conference (NaTMEC) 2024, taking place June 2-5 in Boise, ID. NaTMEC 2024 is a premier industry event for Federal and State Departments of Transportation, traffic agencies, and roadway engineering professionals across the US. This event will provide decision-makers across the traffic and transportation industry a pivotal opportunity to experience and evaluate the new features of Rekor Discover as they gather in person for the first time in four years to explore and experience the latest traffic and transportation technology advancements.

Rekor Discover: Revolutionizing Traffic Studies

Rekor Discover, the Company's groundbreaking solution, delivers robust and actionable reporting and fully automates the capture of comprehensive traffic and vehicle analytics. Employing the latest artificial intelligence (AI) and machine vision developments, Rekor Discover generates rich analytics from non-roadway intrusive Edge-AI systems that can be safely and easily deployed for permanent and short-term traffic studies. This groundbreaking and cost-effective solution transforms high-speed roadway data into actionable intelligence that can be applied to a variety of use cases. After extensive roadside testing and validation by customers, coupled with production deployments and widespread use across multiple states over 12 months, Rekor Discover has fully demonstrated best-in-class performance. In multiple comparisons against other ground truth systems, its high-quality data analytics consistently exceed 99.7% accuracy for the 13-bin vehicle classifications established by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). In addition, Rekor Discover provides detailed analytics and reporting on vehicle speeds, volumes, traffic patterns, vehicle types, vehicle tonnage, electric vehicle types, and air quality.

Today, as Departments of Transportation, traffic agencies, and roadway engineering professionals prepare to address new and emerging government policies on sustainability, air quality management, data protection, AI usage, and cyber security for protecting critical transportation infrastructure, Rekor once again leads the way in innovation. At NaTMEC 2024, Rekor will preview its advanced features in the Rekor Discover platform specifically designed to help DOTs meet these evolving requirements. These include comprehensive data protection safeguards, reliable and ethically sensitive AI innovations, real-time cybersecurity protection and monitoring capabilities, and new sustainability and air quality index analytics from traffic and congestion. With these capabilities, Rekor empowers agencies to comply with new regulations and optimize the efficiency and sustainability of roadways and communities.

"In just over a year since Discover was deployed for production use at scale, we are thrilled to hear from our customers that our solution is delivering unparalleled accuracy, safety, and cost advantages compared to legacy traffic data collection methods," said David Desharnais, President, and CEO of Rekor. "As new government policies in sustainability, AI, data protection, and cybersecurity emerge to safeguard critical transportation infrastructure, our advanced capabilities continue to empower DOTs and traffic agencies to meet these evolving requirements while enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of their transportation systems."

Why NaTMEC 2024 Matters for Rekor Discover

Rekor Discover will be at the heart of NaTMEC 2024, demonstrating breakthroughs that redefine traffic analytics. After a virtual hiatus, NaTMEC returns to its physical format, bringing together travel monitoring professionals, transportation experts, and industry leaders. Rekor's Chief Revenue Officer, Mike Dunbar, expressed his anticipation for this conference: "NaTMEC 2024 is where the nation's transportation decision-makers-from state departments of transportations, COGs (Councils of Governments), and MPOs (Metropolitan Planning Organizations)-converge under one roof. It's the ideal platform to showcase our proven track record in serving the industry with best-in-class traffic data collection and analytics with our Rekor Discover solution."

Rekor's Expert Presentations at NaTMEC 2024

Experts from Rekor will be sharing their expertise at several engaging breakout/poster sessions detailed below:

Sunday, June 2, 2024 - 3:00 pm-5:00 pm - Safe and Accurate Data Collection: Bringing AI to the Roadside During this Workshop on Video AI, attendees will understand how Rekor's cutting-edge technology ensures precise data collection without compromising privacy.

During this Workshop on Video AI, attendees will understand how Rekor's cutting-edge technology ensures precise data collection without compromising privacy. Tuesday, June 4, 2024 - 10:30 am-12:00 pm - Comparing Connected Vehicle Data Accuracy to Optical Traffic Sensors Attendees will hear about a research study comparing aggregated CV data to data derived from AI-based systems deployed in the southeastern US. This presentation focuses on the accuracy of vehicle count and speed data along eight individual road segments and the additional data and insights that can be derived from an AI-based system.

Attendees will hear about a research study comparing aggregated CV data to data derived from AI-based systems deployed in the southeastern US. This presentation focuses on the accuracy of vehicle count and speed data along eight individual road segments and the additional data and insights that can be derived from an AI-based system. Tuesday, June 4, 2024 - 1:30 pm-3:00 pm - Augmenting Vehicle Classification with Image-Based Deep Categorization In this poster session, attendees can learn about the extensive research and exploration in the realm of deep classification, with the goal of extracting detailed information about vehicles that goes beyond the fundamental FHWA bin classification.

Visit Rekor Systems at Booth S1

For more information and to experience Rekor Discover firsthand, visit our booth at NaTMEC 2024 or book a meeting here.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence systems using AI-enabled computer vision and machine learning. As a pioneer in the implementation of digital infrastructure, Rekor is collecting, connecting, and organizing the world's mobility data - laying the foundation for a digitally-enabled operating system for the roadway. With our Rekor One® Roadway Intelligence Engine at the core of our technology, we aggregate and transform trillions of data points into intelligence through proprietary computer vision, machine learning, and big data analytics that power our platforms and applications. Our solutions provide actionable insights that give governments and businesses a comprehensive picture of roadways while providing a collaborative environment that drives the world to be safer, greener, and more efficient. To learn more, please visit our website: https://rekor.ai, and follow Rekor on social media on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Threads, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and its links and attachments contain statements concerning Rekor Systems, Inc. and its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the impact of Rekor's core suite of AI-powered technology and the size and shape of the global market for ALPR systems. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," by the negative of these terms or by other similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the statements regarding the use of proceeds from the sale of the Series A Notes in the offering and the risks that actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, particularly as a result of various risks and other factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.

