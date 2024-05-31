Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2024) - Tronic Metals, a mining company focused on developing and exploring significant battery metals (Nickel & Cobalt) projects in Cameroon and the prolific East African Nickel Belt (Burundi & Tanzania), is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, ("THE Event") taking place June 4-6, 2024 in Quebec City at the Centre des congrès de Québec.

Management from Tronic Metals will be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference.

Investors are invited to contact Jennifer Choi at jchoi@irinc.ca to inquire about registering to attend.

About Tronic Metals

Tronic Metals is a mining company focused on developing and exploring significant battery metals (Nickel & Cobalt) projects in Cameroon and the prolific East African Nickel Belt (Burundi & Tanzania) to fuel the energy transition. The Nkamouna project in Cameroon is one of the world's largest, undeveloped, fully permitted Nickel-Cobalt-Manganese projects with a global resource of 323 million tonnes (Mt). Tronic Metals has three brownfield exploration licenses in Burundi within the East Africa Nickel Belt, known for hosting world-class deposits like Kabanga in Tanzania - currently being developed by BHP/Lifezone Metals JV - and the Musongati projects in Burundi. The company is led by a team of successful mining executives with decades of experience in Africa, including the esteemed Sir Samuel Jonah, Wade Cherwayko, Dave Evans, and James McMaster, among others who have worked with renowned companies such as AngloGold Ashanti and BHP Billiton.

Wade Cherwayko

CEO

wade@tronicmetals.com

THE Event is invitation only - Interested investors & issuers please go here: https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca

The latest Agenda, Brochure, participating companies, speakers & panelists may be found here: https://themininginvestmentevent.com.

About THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. THE Event is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities and provides a platform to hear from some of most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality issues and sustainability in the mining industry via education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.

