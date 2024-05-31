Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2024) - Criterium Energy Ltd. (TSXV: CEQ) ("Criterium" or the "Company"), an independent upstream energy development and production company focused in Southeast Asia, is pleased to announce the filing of unaudited Q1 2024 financial and operating results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 ("Q1 2024 Results"). The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and notes, as well as Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

First Quarter 2024 Operational Highlights

Oil production of 802 bbl/d from the Tungkal and West Salawati PSCs;

Oil sales totaled 73,131 bbl and realized an average price of US$82/bbl, generating revenue of US$6 million; and

Operating costs were US$2.8 million, with management continuing to identify cost reduction initiatives that can be carried out throughout 2024 with the view to enhancing margins.

Achievements Subsequent to Quarter End

Signed definitive agreement to sell Criterium's working interest in the Bulu PSC for US$7.75 million. Received US$500,000 non-refundable deposit in connection with the transaction which is anticipated to close on, or prior to, August 31, 2024.

Signed a gas offtake agreement with PT Energasindo Heksa Karya ("EHK"), a company owned by Rukun Raharja and Tokyo Gas, whereby EHK will purchase discovered gas from the Tungkal PSC. Criterium expects to continue progressing technical evaluations and to submit a plan of development for government approval later this year.

Executed five well workovers in the MGH field, designed to increase volumes in a capital-efficient manner. The incremental production response has been as expected, supporting Criterium's continued investment in the workover program. As a result of these workovers current field production is estimated at approximately 870bbl/d.

Re-Affirming 2024 Guidance

Based on the Company's successful activities completed in Q1, continued momentum on the workover program and the expected impact of the planned second half 2024 drilling, Criterium is pleased to reaffirm its 2024 guidance as previously outlined in our April 2, 2024 press release.

Market Engagement - Lytham Conference

Criterium recently participated in the Lytham Partners Spring Conference, during which management provided a corporate presentation and the Company participated in one-on-one meetings with interested investors. A replay of the presentation is available at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MSJKnECqrM4 .

About Criterium Energy Ltd.

Criterium Energy Ltd. (TSXV: CEQ) is an upstream energy company focused on energizing growth for Southeast Asia and our shareholders through the consolidation and sustainable development of assets that can deliver scalable growth and cash flow generation. This region is expected to house a population approaching 800 million people within the next 25 years, driving world-leading economic growth and record energy demand. Criterium intends to contribute responsible, safe and secure sources of energy to help meet this demand, while maximizing total shareholder return by executing across three strategic pillars that include (1) fostering a successful and sustainable reputation; (2) leveraging innovation and technology arbitrage; and (3) achieving operational excellence with an unwavering commitment to safety. For further information please visit our website at www.criteriumenergy.com or contact:

Notes

1 December 2023 average production from the Tungkal PSC.

2 Field estimate, based on most recent production data.

3 Management estimate based on previously disclosed 'Mont D'Or Venture Limited YE Evaluation' reserve and resource report, effective December 31, 2022. This report was conducted by an independent qualified reserves evaluator or auditor in accordance with the COGE Handbook.

