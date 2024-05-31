Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2024) - Funded Capital, a Miami-based private lending firm specializing in short and long-term residential real estate loans, has recently introduced an innovative program which offers 100% financing for ground-up construction projects. Led by Luis Fajardo, Funded Capital aims to support up-and-coming builders and developers in scaling their investment portfolios.

The program, meticulously crafted to meet the evolving needs of the market, offers real estate developers the opportunity to obtain financing to cover up to 100% of ground-up construction costs. This includes not only hard costs like building materials and labor but also soft costs such as engineering fees, architect designs, surveys, and permits. Funded Capital stands out by going beyond traditional lending practices, ensuring that new builders have access to the capital they need to bring their visions to life.

Luis Fajardo, the Founder and Managing Director of Funded Capital, explains,

"Ground-up construction, also known as new construction, involves vertically constructing a property or structure on a vacant lot or land where no previous construction exists. Unlike renovation or expansion projects, ground-up construction starts from scratch."

He expresses his enthusiasm about the program, stating,

"We're very excited about this new financing solution we're offering. There are a lot of cities in America that show immense potential for growth and building vibrant communities. As lending partners, our goal is to help developers continuously build the homes of tomorrow, the homes for our country's future."

Funded Capital's 100% financing program offers straightforward qualification. As an asset-based lender, they assess approvals based on credit, real estate experience, and deal-specific profit margins. Unlike other lenders, Funded Capital doesn't demand financials or cumbersome reports, allowing for faster loan closings.

Luis elaborated further on the program's key features, highlighting its flexibility and personalized approach,

"We're taking a personal approach to each deal. We review the floor plans, materials used, and market values meticulously; but if the numbers make sense and there's profit potential, we're immediately on board. We only care about ensuring our clients make informed decisions and secure investments because we want every project to be a success."

The loan is offered as a short-term, interest-only option for a period of twelve months, with a possibility of term extension based on experience and established trustworthiness of the clients. After the year is over, the builders get the choice of either paying the loan off in cash, selling the property, or refinancing it with a long term permanent loan.

The program is primarily designed to empower new developers with minimal experience, but everyone from all experience levels can apply. While some amount of prior experience in real estate is preferred, Funded Capital considers each application on a case-by-case basis. With competitive interest rates and flexible terms, this sponsorship opportunity allows developers to maximize their potential for success.

Talking about the project and its value, Luis says,

"We want to be working in fast-growing markets in real estate, we want to help existing communities continue developing, and we want to help build new communities. As a firm, we see ourselves becoming one of the top-rated leaders in ground-up constructions and in the entire real estate space very soon."

About Funded Capital:

Funded Capital is a private lending firm specializing in short and long-term residential real estate loans for various investment ventures, including fix and flips, ground-up construction, and multifamily properties. Under the leadership of Luis Fajardo, the company offers flexible terms and high leverage, covering up to 90% of purchase prices and 100% construction costs. With a client-centric approach, they provide funding solutions in less time, while minimizing risks. Since their inception in 2019, they have achieved over 40% growth every year, demonstrating excellent resilience in the face of global economic challenges. Currently based in Miami, FL and lending in 44 states, they aim to continuously expand while maintaining a commitment to client satisfaction and financial empowerment.

Media Contact:

Name- Luis Fajardo

Email- luis@fundedcapital.com

Website- https://www.fundedcapital.com/

Contact- +1 (786) 301-1794

Address - 5225 NW 85th Ave, Downtown Doral, FL 33166

