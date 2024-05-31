Resumption of trading in Modus Grupe bonds

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to resume trading in bonds of UAB "Modus Grupe" (MDGBFLOT25FA, ISIN code LT0000408445) on 3 June 2024. The announcement of the floating interest rate, which is determined in accordance with the procedures and terms set out in the Information Document of UAB "Modus Grupe", has been published by the Company here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1454 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.