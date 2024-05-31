First North Denmark: Scape Technologies A/S - reduction of share capital by reducing face value per share

The nominal share capital in Scape Technologies A/S will be reduced as of 7 June 2024 by reducing the face value of the company's shares from DKK 1 to DKK 0.50. Thus, the number of shares will be unchanged. Name: Scape Technologies ------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061114246 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SCAPE ------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 38,759,966 shares of DKK 1 each ------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: DKK 19,379,983 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 38,759,966 shares of DKK 0.50 each ------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.50 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 162397 ------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S