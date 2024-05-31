Anzeige
Freitag, 31.05.2024

WKN: A2N92L | ISIN: DK0061114246 | Ticker-Symbol: 9R6
Frankfurt
31.05.24
10:57 Uhr
0,012 Euro
-0,002
-15,49 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCAPE TECHNOLOGIES A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCAPE TECHNOLOGIES A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
31.05.2024 | 14:34
74 Leser



First North Denmark: Scape Technologies A/S - reduction of share capital by reducing face value per share

The nominal share capital in Scape Technologies A/S will be reduced as of 7
June 2024 by reducing the face value of the company's shares from DKK 1 to DKK
0.50. Thus, the number of shares will be unchanged. 



Name:              Scape Technologies        
-------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061114246           
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           SCAPE               
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 38,759,966 shares of DKK 1 each  
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Change:             DKK 19,379,983          
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  38,759,966 shares of DKK 0.50 each
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.50             
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          162397              
-------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Baker Tilly Corporate
Finance P/S
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
