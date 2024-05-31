The European Commission has approved €1. 4 billion ($1. 5 billion) for hydrogen projects, investing in 13 initiatives under the fourth Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI), to advance hydrogen technology in mobility and transport applications. The European Commission has approved a fourth IPCEI to support research, innovation and industrial deployment in the hydrogen value chain. The IPCEI Hy2Move project has been jointly prepared by Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovakia, and Spain. The member states will provide up to €1. 4 billion of public funds, approved ...

